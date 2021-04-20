Flipkart Quick will now be available in six new cities alongside Bengaluru where it originally launched in July last year. Flipkart announced through a press release that Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad, and Pune will now be serviceable under Flipkart Quick. With COVID-19 cases surging in the country, hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick aims to deliver day-to-day necessities in 90 minutes to prevent people from leaving their homes. Other metro cities will also be covered under this service in a phased manner.

Flipkart introduced Flipkart Quick back in July 2020 wherein items like fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, grocery, mobiles, electronics, and baby care products will be delivered safety within 90 minutes. There are more than 3,000 products spread across these categories. Till now, the service was limited to Bengaluru, but the company has announced it will now cover six new cities.

Flipkart uses its partnerships with local vendors, its logistics partner Shadowfax, and investment in Ninjacart to make Flipkart Quick work as an end-to-end ecosystem. With Flipkart Quick, customers in the eligible cities will be able to order online and get delivery within 90 minutes or if they want to book a slot, they can choose between the available two-hour slots. However, customers should check local restrictions on night curfew before placing orders in those time slots. Their first order will have no delivery charges and following orders over Rs. 499 will also come with free delivery. Delivery timings are between 6am and 12am (midnight).

The company also stated that the hyperlocal service will be extended to Kolkata, Mumbai, and other cities in a phased manner.

“Flipkart is a customer-centric organisation, and we remain committed to creating solutions that will not only deliver greater value to our customers but also boost local farmers and suppliers apart from providing a fillip to entrepreneurship,” Flipkart Vice President Sandeep Karwa said.

