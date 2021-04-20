Technology News
Flipkart Quick Expands to Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, 3 More Cities for Under-90 Minute Deliveries

Flipkart Quick was restricted to Bengaluru till now but the service has expanded to assist customers amidst COVID-19 related restrictions.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 April 2021 14:26 IST
Flipkart Quick offers over 3,000 products to choose from

Highlights
  • Flipkart Quick is now available in Gurgaon and Ghaziabad
  • Flipkart Quick was introduced in Bengaluru in July 2020
  • Flipkart is offering free deliver on first order

Flipkart Quick will now be available in six new cities alongside Bengaluru where it originally launched in July last year. Flipkart announced through a press release that Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad, and Pune will now be serviceable under Flipkart Quick. With COVID-19 cases surging in the country, hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick aims to deliver day-to-day necessities in 90 minutes to prevent people from leaving their homes. Other metro cities will also be covered under this service in a phased manner.

Flipkart introduced Flipkart Quick back in July 2020 wherein items like fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, grocery, mobiles, electronics, and baby care products will be delivered safety within 90 minutes. There are more than 3,000 products spread across these categories. Till now, the service was limited to Bengaluru, but the company has announced it will now cover six new cities.

Flipkart uses its partnerships with local vendors, its logistics partner Shadowfax, and investment in Ninjacart to make Flipkart Quick work as an end-to-end ecosystem. With Flipkart Quick, customers in the eligible cities will be able to order online and get delivery within 90 minutes or if they want to book a slot, they can choose between the available two-hour slots. However, customers should check local restrictions on night curfew before placing orders in those time slots. Their first order will have no delivery charges and following orders over Rs. 499 will also come with free delivery. Delivery timings are between 6am and 12am (midnight).

The company also stated that the hyperlocal service will be extended to Kolkata, Mumbai, and other cities in a phased manner.

“Flipkart is a customer-centric organisation, and we remain committed to creating solutions that will not only deliver greater value to our customers but also boost local farmers and suppliers apart from providing a fillip to entrepreneurship,” Flipkart Vice President Sandeep Karwa said.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Flipkart Quick, Flipkart, COVID 19
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme to Launch Its First Phone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India ‘Very Soon’: Madhav Sheth

