Flipkart Grocery Service Expands Its Service to 1,800 Cities Across India

Flipkart Grocery is now available across 23 states in the country.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 January 2022 17:05 IST
Highlights
  • Flipkart Grocery now services 10,000 PIN codes in India
  • Flipkart Grocery has 22 pan-India fulfilment centres
  • It has grown overall up to 2.3 times in orders and revenue

Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce platform, has ramped up its Grocery operations to now service consumers in Tier 2 and Tier 3+ cities such as Ajmer, Amritsar, Bhuj, Bokaro, Daman & Diu, Dehradun, Kanyakumari, and more, the Walmart-owned company announced on Monday. Flipkart Grocery is now available in 23 states across the country and is offering its services in 1,800 cites and 10,000 PIN codes. Consumers in these cities will now have the option to purchase groceries from a selection of over 6,000 products, the company said.

Flipkart says it has made deep investments in its Grocery business over the last two years. It has established 22 pan-India grocery fulfilment centres that have created thousands of direct and indirect jobs which have aided in giving a boost to local employment. Furthermore, this expansion is expected to help local farmers by offering them a platform to become part of the digital economy. Now, as a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases has swept across the country, Flipkart Grocery is a safe option that lets consumers buy fresh groceries without leaving their homes.

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President Flipkart Grocery, said, "...We are committed to bringing this shopping experience to consumers all over the country, as we strengthen our selection, invest in FPOs and fresh produce, and scale up our supply chain.” These efforts have started bearing their fruit as during this year's The Big Billion Day event, the Grocery category saw consumers from up to 200 new cities making their first purchases on Flipkart. Flipkart Grocery has seen most of its traffic come from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, NCR, Patna, and Pune. This category grew overall up to 2.3 times in orders and revenue in comparison to last year.

As per the recently published Flipkart-Bain report titled ‘How India Shops Online 2021', the Grocery segment saw increased acceleration and is expected to experience more growth in a post-pandemic era. To make sure that it maintains high quality, Flipkart says it has placed stringent quality controls across its fulfilment centres and Grocery supply chain. Flipkart's Grocery fulfilment centres are completely digitised and have quality management systems that allow products to be traceable from their raw state until they reach the consumer.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Grocery
