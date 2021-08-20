Technology News
  FlickType iPhone Keyboard for the Blind Shutting Down, Developer Shares Highly Charged Twitter Thread

FlickType iPhone Keyboard for the Blind Shutting Down, Developer Shares Highly Charged Twitter Thread

The developer said the iPhone version of the app is being discontinued after several "unreasonable" rejections from App Store.

Updated: 20 August 2021 18:46 IST
FlickType iPhone Keyboard for the Blind Shutting Down, Developer Shares Highly Charged Twitter Thread

Apple's App Store offered "unreasonable" rejections to FlickType, as per the developer

  • FlickType faced "unreasonable" objections from Apple, the developer said
  • FlickType developer team have filed a lawsuit against Apple
  • This isn't the first time Apple faced such lawsuits

FlickType, the iOS keyboard app for the visually impaired is shutting down, its developer announced on Twitter. In a thread on the microblogging platform, developer Kosta Eleftheriou announced that he is forced by circumstances to discontinue the iPhone keyboard functionality of the app. He wrote that his decision comes after several "unreasonable" rejections from Apple's App Store against an updated version of the app. He wrote, "Apple has thrown us obstacle after obstacle for years while we try to provide an app to improve people's lives, and we can no longer endure their abuse."

This wasn't the first time that the App Store forcibly tried to reject the app. Apple "incorrectly" argued against the app three years ago. "Back then we successfully appealed and overturned their decision, and this hadn't been a problem since. Until now," read the Twitter thread. The developer also added that their rejection history spanned "more than forty pages filled with repeated, unwarranted, and unreasonable rejections."

 

The FlickType developer team have filed a lawsuit against Apple. They also exposed many paid scam apps on the App Store. Eleftheriou has been causing a dent in Apple's image for quite some time by exposing paid scam apps in the App Store, realign secret gambling dens and review frauds.

The tweets request its users to stop auto-update of apps to retain the FlickType keyboard on iPhone. Meanwhile, the FlickType app on Apple Watch will remain functional.

Twitter users have lashed out at Apple. A user (@gauravjj_1) wrote, "This is terrible. My iPhone will pretty much become useless to me without FlickType keyboard."

Another wrote with a heavy heart, "This is incredibly sad to hear. I've been using FlickType daily for English at least and found it the best experience."

This user said how Apple continues to treat developers with hostility and "it certainly feels like in some cases it's more and more unpleasant to work in this ecosystem."

Last year, Fortnite makers Epic Games had also filed a lawsuit against Apple's monopolised strategies on App Store.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: FlickType, iOS, iPhone, Apple, App Store

Further reading: FlickType, iOS, iPhone, Apple, App Store
Intel Plans to Source Chip Subcomponents From External Factories, Details TSMC Partnerships
Google, Amazon, Microsoft Deemed Too Big to Fail by Bank Regulators; Causes Worry
FlickType iPhone Keyboard for the Blind Shutting Down, Developer Shares Highly Charged Twitter Thread
