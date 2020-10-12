Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Five Eyes Alliance, India, Japan Demand ‘Backdoors’ to Access Encrypted Apps

Five Eyes Alliance, India, Japan Demand ‘Backdoors’ to Access Encrypted Apps

Law enforcement globally has complained of the difficulty encrypted communications poses to criminal investigations.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 12 October 2020 11:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Five Eyes Alliance, India, Japan Demand ‘Backdoors’ to Access Encrypted Apps

The members of the Five Eyes discuss global cyber attack resilience at CYBERUK 19

Highlights
  • India and Japan cooperate in intelligence with the Five Eyes group
  • They called on tech companies to embed safety of public in system designs
  • It was the strongest call for programmers to include "backdoor" accesS

The Five Eyes intelligence alliance demanded Sunday that tech companies insert "backdoors" in encrypted apps to allow law enforcement agencies the access they say they need to police online criminality.

The top justice officials of the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand said in a statement that the growth of end-to-end encrypted apps that make official oversight impossible, like Signal, Telegram, FaceBook Messenger and WhatsApp, "pose significant challenges to public safety."

"There is increasing consensus across governments and international institutions that action must be taken," they said.

"While encryption is vital and privacy and cyber security must be protected, that should not come at the expense of wholly precluding law enforcement, and the tech industry itself, from being able to act against the most serious illegal content and activity online."

They called on tech companies to "embed the safety of the public in system designs," providing access to law enforcement "in a readable and usable format."

It was the strongest call yet for programmers to include "backdoor" access to encrypted communications programs.

India and Japan, which cooperate in intelligence with the Five Eyes group, added their names to the statement.

Law enforcement globally has complained of the difficulty encrypted communications poses to criminal investigations.

But end-to-end encryption also offers protection to all sorts of activities from business to political dissent.

Pro-privacy advocates say encoding the means for law enforcement to access a user's communications can endanger democracy activists and empower dictatorial governments.

Pressure has built in recent years in the US and Europe to force the makers of encryption apps to provide access to law enforcement.

According to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which advocates for privacy on the internet, European countries have moved closer to regulating such apps.

In an article last week, the EFF said that recently leaked European Union documents indicate a plan to introduce anti-encryption laws forcing backdoor access to the European Parliament "within the next year."

It would be "a drastically invasive step," EFF said. 

The Five Eyes statement says that its proposal would require safeguards and oversight so that authorities cannot take advantage of their access without cause.

They justified the need based on the prevalence of child sexual abuse material on the Internet.

In the United States, most prominent cases in which law enforcement said it was stymied by encrypted devices and communications have been related to violent extremism.  

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Five Eyes, encrypted apps, Signal, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, cybersecurity
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors, QHD Display Launched
Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Hotstar Series Filming Begins March 2021, Ewan McGregor Reveals

Related Stories

Five Eyes Alliance, India, Japan Demand ‘Backdoors’ to Access Encrypted Apps
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  2. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  4. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Phones Tipped to Launch October 26
  5. iPhone 11, S20+ Sale Offers Are Great, but Will There Be Enough Stock?
  6. iPhone 12 Lineup Surfaces Ahead of October 13 Launch Event
  7. Vivo V20 to Launch in India on October 13, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 30,000
  8. 5G iPhone Expected to Star at Apple Event
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  10. Samsung Galaxy F41 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Hotstar Series Filming Begins March 2021, Ewan McGregor Reveals
  2. Five Eyes Alliance, India, Japan Demand ‘Backdoors’ to Access Encrypted Apps
  3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors, QHD Display Launched
  4. Realme Q2 Series Launching on October 13, Alleged Specifications Tipped
  5. Huawei Can Continue Serving European 5G Clients Despite US Sanctions, Senior Executive Says
  6. TikTok Rival Triller Said to Explore Deal to Go Public
  7. Twitter Flags Trump Tweet for Violating Its Rules on COVID-19 Information
  8. Apple Could Bar Epic Games' Fortnite From App Store, US Judge Rules
  9. Oppo A15 Teased to Sport 6.52-Inch Display, Key Specifications Leaked
  10. Huawei Mate 40 Series to Launch on October 22, CEO Richard Yu Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com