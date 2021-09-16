Technology News
loading
  • Fitbit Rolling Out 'Snore & Noise Detect' Feature for Sense, Versa 3 Smartwatches: How to Enable

Fitbit Rolling Out 'Snore & Noise Detect' Feature for Sense, Versa 3 Smartwatches: How to Enable

Fitbit is rolling out the new feature to Premium users only.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 September 2021 14:55 IST
Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 (pictured) can monitor snoring via their microphones

Highlights
  • Fitbit has released a snore and noise detection feature
  • Snore and noise detection is now limited to Fitbit Premium users
  • Fitbit recommends a minimum of 40 percent charge for the feature to work

Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 wearables have started receiving a new feature that enables users to detect their snoring patterns and other loud noises. Fitbit's new ‘Snore & Noise Detect' feature is a handy way to track snoring during sleep. The feature uses the inbuilt microphone on the Fitbit devices to monitor the sounds in the user's sleep environment. The wearable will show the results the next morning. The new feature, however, is limited to only Premium subscribers now.

Fitbit first tipped its hand with a Snore Detect Beta app for the Versa 2 smartwatch. The news of the Snore & Noise Detect feature's rollout was first reported by 9to5Google. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the feature on Fitbit's Help page. As per the Google-acquired app, the feature can help Premium subscribers track snoring or noise level in the users' surroundings that may be disturbing their sleep.

Fitbit users with a Premium subscription can turn on the Snore & Noise Detect feature to allow the microphones on their Fitbit Sense or Fitbit Versa 3 to detect noise.

Fitbit Snore & Noise feature: How to enable

If you are a Premium subscriber and have already received the update, follow these steps on your device:

  • From the Today tab, scroll down and tap on the Sleep tile.
  • Tap the gear icon.
  • Turn on Detect Snoring.
  • Follow on-screen instructions and wear your Fitbit device while sleeping.

The wearable will track snoring sounds from both the user and any sleep partners, as well as their environment. The device will then analyse noise information every few seconds. The feature will provide the nightly results summarised in a report the next morning.

As per the Help page, Fitbit will categorise the amount under three segments: None to mild (less than 10 percent of the total time you were asleep), Moderate (10–40 percent of the total time you were asleep), and Frequent (more than 40 percent of the total time you were asleep).

The report will show a chart of the noise level throughout the night. Based on A-weighted decibels, the noise level chart has four categories: Very quiet (30dBA or lower), Quiet (30–50dBA), Moderate (50–70dBA), Loud (70–90dBA), and Very loud (90dBA or higher)

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 owners can disable the feature and delete snore noise data at any time by visiting the Manage your Fitbit Data page in a web browser. In the Snore & Noise Detect section, you can select the start date and end date of the data you want to delete.

It is recommended by Fitbit that users should have at least 40 percent charge on their wearable before going to bed. Also, if there is too much background noise, the device's microphone can't pick up snoring.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, Snore and Noise Detect, Fitbit, Fitbit Premium
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 13 Pro Delivers Over 55 Percent Better Graphics Performance Than iPhone 12 Pro, Geekbench Test Suggests
Realme C25Y With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Comment
