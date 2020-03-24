Technology News
Fitbit Premium Trial Extended to 90 Days for New Users Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Indian users using the Fitbit app also avail the 90-day free trial service of Fitbit Premium.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 24 March 2020 15:01 IST
Fitbit Premium provides a host of specialised features such as health insights and guidance

Highlights
  • Regions with no Fitbit Premium service can watch workout videos for free
  • Fitbit aims to enable users to stay fit during coronavirus pandemic
  • Old users can renew subscriptions via the Fitbit app

Fitbit Premium service on the Fitbit app is now available as a free trial for 90 days to new users, up from its usual seven days. The free trial that is also available in the Indian market gives access to a host of specialised features including personalised health insights, health guidance, advanced sleep tools, and more. Fitbit through this development aims to help users to stay fit especially during the SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus) pandemic. Currently, several states and Union Territories in India are witnessing a complete lockdown, where the citizens are advised to stay indoors to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Fitbit CEO James Park in a note also explained that the 90-day free trial aims to enable users to stay fit and manage stress by staying active, eating nutritious foods and sleeping well. To achieve this, the company is offering 40 new pieces of premium content free in the Fitbit app, the note added.

"For enterprise customers, we are making certain enterprise features, like corporate challenges, available at no cost, so they can help their employees take care of themselves,” Park added.

Fitbit also announced that if the Premium service or the Fitbit Coach service is not available in a particular region, users can simply enjoy the free trial of the workout videos available on the app. The company is offering free streaming of the workout videos for a similar 90-day period.

Users in India who have already exhausted the free trial of the Premium service can further renew their subscription via the Fitbit app. The monthly premium service is currently available for Rs. 819 and the annual package is priced at Rs. 7,000.

Currently, several states and Union Territories, including Delhi, have announced a lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The country till Tuesday registered over 450 cases with nine reported deaths.

Comments

Further reading: Fitbit, Fitbit Premium
Apple TV May Get Storage Upgrade in 2020, tvOS 14 Tipped to Get Kids Mode

