Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Fitbit Rolls Out ECG App for Its Charge 5 Fitness Band; Adds Daily Readiness Score, More

Fitbit Rolls Out ECG App for Its Charge 5 Fitness Band; Adds Daily Readiness Score, More

Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score is available on Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 2 wearables.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 November 2021 13:46 IST
Fitbit Rolls Out ECG App for Its Charge 5 Fitness Band; Adds Daily Readiness Score, More

Photo Credit: Fitbit

Daily Readiness Score requires wearing the fitness band throughout the day

Highlights
  • Daily Readiness Score is a Fitbit Premium limited feature
  • Sense and Versa 3 users can see Daily Readiness Score directly on wrist
  • Fitbit Premium users in India will get a new blood glucose tracking tool

Fitbit is rolling out new updates for its app and wearables. The Google-owned company is adding a new health metric called the Daily Readiness Score on the Fitbit app for its latest smartwatches and trackers. The feature calculates users' willingness for workouts and suggests what they should be doing on a given day based on the heart rate, sleep, and activity. The Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker is also getting an on-device electrocardiogram (ECG) app. Additionally, Fitbit users in India can access a new blood glucose logging tool in the Fitbit app.

Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score was announced in August this year alongside Fitbit Charge 5. The Daily Readiness Score works based on inputs from the user's Fitbit device. It will monitor activity, heart rate variability, and recent sleep patterns to tell users whether they should focus on recovery or do an intense workout on a given day. Users will get a personalised score each morning with details on what impacted the scores, along with suggestions such as a recommended activity level.

Daily Readiness Score is only accessible to Fitbit Premium users. It is available for Fitbit Charge 5, Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit Luxe, or Fitbit Inspire 2. However, it is important to note that the feature requires wearing the fitness band throughout the day. Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 users will be able to access their scores directly on their wrist.

Fitbit has also unveiled an electrocardiogram (ECG) app for Fitbit Charge 5 to help users assess heart rhythm on the wearable itself. While the ECG feature was not bundled with the wearable when it was launched in August, the company has now added it via an update. Fitbit Charge 5 users can take the reading by putting their fingers on the stainless steel panels on each side of the Charge 5 for 30 seconds.

Additionally, targeting diabetes patients in India, Fitbit has added Blood Glucose Logging as well. Premium users can check their blood glucose levels directly in the Fitbit app on Android and iOS. They will also get reminders about other health metrics such as physical activity, sleep, and nutrition. Premium Fitbit users can add this feature to the Today screen by going to the Fitbit app and clicking on Discover > Health & Fitness Stats today and adding Blood Glucose to today. Apart from India, Blood Glucose logging is live for users in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, the UK, and the US.

Fitbit said it is working on adding new Fitbit audio and video workouts for Premium members. At present, the Fitbit Premium subscription costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 740) per month.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fitbit, Fitbit Premium, Fitbit Daily Readiness Score, Fitbit Update, Fitbit ECG App
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tesla Driver Killed in Fiery Crash After Hitting Trees
Rivian Electric Vehicle Maker Raises $11.9 Billion in Wall Street Debut

Related Stories

Fitbit Rolls Out ECG App for Its Charge 5 Fitness Band; Adds Daily Readiness Score, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Mark New All-Time Highs While Dog Coin Frenzy Cools Off
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again, Causing Severe Burns
  5. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched as Rebranded Redmi Note 11: All Details
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Realme Q3t With Snapdragon 778 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  8. Installation of Private EV Charger Will Cost Delhi Residents Rs. 2,500
  9. Shiba Inu Ruled Twitter as ‘Most Popular’ Crypto Token, Data Reveals
  10. Lava Agni 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Peter Jackson Sells Oscar-Winning Special Effects Firm Weta Digital in $1.6-Billion 'Metaverse' Deal
  2. New York to Get Its Own Token Similar to Miami Coin, Says Mayor Eric Adams
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G User Who Suffered Severe Burns Due to Explosion Gets Refund, Medical Expenses: Report
  4. Prince Harry Says He Warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of US Capitol Riots
  5. Tecno Spark 8 New Variant With 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Tencent, Pushed by China’s Gaming Crackdown, Posts Slowest Profit Growth in Two Years
  7. Google Loses Court Challenge Against EU Antitrust Ruling, Faces Fine of EUR 2.42 Billion
  8. Shiba Inu Beats Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin as Most Popular Cryptocurrency on Twitter: Report
  9. Mastercard Pens Deal With APAC Asset Management Firms to Launch Crypto-Linked Payment Cards
  10. Robinhood Says 1.6 Million People Now on Crypto Wallet Waitlist
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com