Fitbit is rolling out new updates for its app and wearables. The Google-owned company is adding a new health metric called the Daily Readiness Score on the Fitbit app for its latest smartwatches and trackers. The feature calculates users' willingness for workouts and suggests what they should be doing on a given day based on the heart rate, sleep, and activity. The Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker is also getting an on-device electrocardiogram (ECG) app. Additionally, Fitbit users in India can access a new blood glucose logging tool in the Fitbit app.

Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score was announced in August this year alongside Fitbit Charge 5. The Daily Readiness Score works based on inputs from the user's Fitbit device. It will monitor activity, heart rate variability, and recent sleep patterns to tell users whether they should focus on recovery or do an intense workout on a given day. Users will get a personalised score each morning with details on what impacted the scores, along with suggestions such as a recommended activity level.

Daily Readiness Score is only accessible to Fitbit Premium users. It is available for Fitbit Charge 5, Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit Luxe, or Fitbit Inspire 2. However, it is important to note that the feature requires wearing the fitness band throughout the day. Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 users will be able to access their scores directly on their wrist.

Fitbit has also unveiled an electrocardiogram (ECG) app for Fitbit Charge 5 to help users assess heart rhythm on the wearable itself. While the ECG feature was not bundled with the wearable when it was launched in August, the company has now added it via an update. Fitbit Charge 5 users can take the reading by putting their fingers on the stainless steel panels on each side of the Charge 5 for 30 seconds.

Additionally, targeting diabetes patients in India, Fitbit has added Blood Glucose Logging as well. Premium users can check their blood glucose levels directly in the Fitbit app on Android and iOS. They will also get reminders about other health metrics such as physical activity, sleep, and nutrition. Premium Fitbit users can add this feature to the Today screen by going to the Fitbit app and clicking on Discover > Health & Fitness Stats today and adding Blood Glucose to today. Apart from India, Blood Glucose logging is live for users in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, the UK, and the US.

Fitbit said it is working on adding new Fitbit audio and video workouts for Premium members. At present, the Fitbit Premium subscription costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 740) per month.