Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Short Video Platform Firework Enters Live Commerce, Introduces Shopping via Videos and Livestreams

Short Video Platform Firework Enters Live Commerce, Introduces Shopping via Videos and Livestreams

Firework is hosting a livestream sale on Wednesday where brands such as Portronics, Bigsmall.in, and Bliscent will participate.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 June 2021 12:08 IST
Short Video Platform Firework Enters Live Commerce, Introduces Shopping via Videos and Livestreams

Photo Credit: Firework

Firework aims to let businesses and brands attract customers through live video streams

Highlights
  • Firework has launched shoppable video experience for businesses
  • The new move comes amid growing adoption of live commerce
  • Firework has brands such as Jio, Airtel, Vi, and Google on board

Firework, a short video platform, has entered the live commerce space and launched a solution to allow businesses and brands to sell their products through shoppable videos and livestreams. The new launch is aimed at letting brands build their e-commerce presence using live video streams on their websites and apps. Firework is making its shoppable video experience live for consumers on Wednesday, with more than 15 brands putting over 30 products on sale. Entered in India in 2019, Firework is claimed to have more than 100 million unique viewers each month in the country and over 300 million globally.

Introduced in India, Firework's shoppable video experience is in plans to be available globally as well. It will allow consumers to purchase items after watching them being used in livestream videos.

To demonstrate the solution, Firework is hosting a livestream sale on Wednesday in which businesses and brands such as Portronics, Bigsmall.in, and Bliscent will participate.

The new launch by the US-based platform comes at a time when a large number of people have started preferring online shopping over offline store visits owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing practices in place.

“It was essential for us as a business tool to make it easier for the brands to harness the advantages for mobile vertical videos, e-commerce, and livestream coupled with the unlimited reach on the open Web,” said Sunil Nair, CEO of Firework India, in a prepared statement. “Hence, brands can enable these with a simple integration rather than exhausting critical resources in developing this capability.”

Backed by venture firms including IDG, GSR Ventures, and Lightspeed, Firework is claimed to have over 500 publishers globally, which includes Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and Google in India. Firework last year also launched its Open Story Page (OSP) model to counter the likes of TikTok and Instagram and allow content creators to make short, vertical videos that could be monetised by businesses, brands, and manufacturers already available on the platform.

According to consulting firm RedSeer, live commerce in India is growing rapidly and is expected to clock a gross merchandise value of $4-5 billion (roughly Rs. 29,700-37,100 crores) by 2025. The beauty and personal care segment is speculated to grow the highest, among other sectors.

In February, India's TikTok alternative Chingari announced its plans to bring shoppable videos to its platform that would help generate revenues for content creators. InMobi's Glance also recently acquired social commerce startup Shop101 to bring a similar live commerce experience. Globally, Instagram and TikTok are also exploring ways to natively offer e-commerce solutions through their short video offerings.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Firework, live commerce, shoppable video, short video platform
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Britain's NatWest Group Puts Daily Cap on Funds Transferred to Cryptocurrency Exchanges Over Fraud Risk

Related Stories

Short Video Platform Firework Enters Live Commerce, Introduces Shopping via Videos and Livestreams
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  3. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
  4. Spending in Mobile Apps Surges to New High, Nearly Touching $65 Billion: Sensor Tower
  5. Loki Begins Next Week in Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  6. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  7. Dell Brings Premium 4K Webcam for High-End Video Conferencing Experiences
  8. Jio Introduces Rs. 3,499 Annual Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily Data
  9. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  10. Windows 11 May Roll Out in October, Insider Preview Available for Testing
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S10 Tipped to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  2. Zoom Kites Acquisition Buyout Live Transcription Real Time Machine Translation Company
  3. Short Video Platform Firework Enters Live Commerce, Introduces Shopping via Videos and Livestreams
  4. Britain's NatWest Group Puts Daily Cap on Funds Transferred to Cryptocurrency Exchanges Over Fraud Risk
  5. Germany Tells Its Ministries to Stop Using Facebook Pages Over Privacy Concerns
  6. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Thin and Light Laptop With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU Launched, New Full-HD Monitors Unveiled
  7. Apple Watch International Collection Sport Loop Bands, Stripes Faces Launched
  8. China's First New Energy Skywalk Train Rolls Off Production Line: Video
  9. Sam Altman’s Worldcoin Wants to Scan Your Eyeballs in Exchange for Cryptocurrency
  10. Gujarat Enforces ‘No-Selfie’ Zones In Saputara Hill Station, Other Tourist Spots In Dang District
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com