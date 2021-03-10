Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Fireside Audio App From Mark Cuban Reportedly Spotted During Beta Testing

Fireside Audio App From Mark Cuban Reportedly Spotted During Beta Testing

Fireside app, said to be a hybrid between Clubhouse and Spotify’s Anchor, could launch this year.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 10 March 2021 14:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fireside Audio App From Mark Cuban Reportedly Spotted During Beta Testing

Photo Credit: The Verge

Fireside app is currently under beta testing with a limited number of users on iOS

Highlights
  • Fireside audio app is likely to take on Clubhouse
  • It has been co-founded by Mark Cuban and Falon Fatemi
  • The app is said to give creators many ways to monetise conversations

Fireside, an under-development audio app said to be a hybrid between audio chat app Clubhouse and Spotify's Anchor podcast platform, has reportedly surfaced in screenshots. Co-founded by serial entrepreneur Mark Cuban and Founder and CEO of Node.ai Falon Fatemi, it is said to be currently under beta testing on iOS. The report says that while the app only has a few testers right now, their chats are available to even non-users through a browser. The screenshots of the beta app as well as of its desktop view give a sense of how Fireside will look and function.

As shared in a report by The Verge, a screenshot of Cuban's profile on Fireside shows his profile picture above a one-line bio. The bottom half of the page carries an introduction of the app under the title “Fireside is the future of podcasting”. “Our goal is to make discussion, debate, and discourse in a public forum a thing of celebration and beauty,” it says. The report says that Fireside makes live conversations — a USP of Clubhouse — a priority and is trying to make impromptu conversations sound more professional by adding things like intro music that welcomes users into a room.

More screenshots in the report show Fireside user-profiles carrying the follower/ following count, the rooms they have hosted, and the rooms they have participated in, along with the usual profile picture, bio, and the app joining date. The screenshots also show an abundant use of emoji. The report elaborates that users looking at someone's profile can also tap on a room to listen to an old chat as Fireside natively records conversations. Clicking on the play button is said to introduce the user to the room with intro music as mentioned earlier, which is followed by the recorded conversation. The description of the conversation appears below the play icon along with the number of people who have listened to it.

Other actions while listing to a chat on Fireside include a jump button to skip to the highlighted parts of the conversations chosen by the host. A speaker with a crown icon next to their name is the host and speakers with gavel icons are moderators, according to the report. Moderators get the ability to welcome participants to the “stage” to speak and also mute anyone in the room.

The report points out that tuning in to a live chat on Fireside seems less elaborate. Listeners joining in can only see icons and names and the number of people tuned into the conversation. Participants with their microphones on can be identified by fully opaque profile pictures and those on mute with transparent profile pictures. Listeners can also react to conversations with comments, emoji, and sound effects such as a clap. And those who would like to join the live chat can do so by tapping a microphone emoji and submitting a written request.

The Verge in an earlier report about Fireside app being under development claimed that the app could launch in 2021, citing a source close to the development. It also says that creators will have many ways to monetise the conversations and that the app won't allow just anyone to speak publicly. A job posting from Fireside mentioned in the report said that Fireside has raised a “multi-million dollar” seed round.

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fireside, Fireside app, Clubhouse, Spotify, Anchor, audio social app, Mark Cuban
Veer Arjun Singh
Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
Fortnite Maker Epic Games Adds Google Australia to Legal Fight Against Tech Giants Over Control on App Stores
TicWatch Pro S With Up to 30-Day Battery Life, IP68 Water Resistance Launched
Fireside Audio App From Mark Cuban Reportedly Spotted During Beta Testing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Patch 1.3 Brings New Festival Mode, Armbands With Skills
  2. Samsung Carnival Brings Discounts on Galaxy M-Series Smartphones in India
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  4. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  5. TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV Series With Android TV 11, Ocarina Smart AC Launched in India
  6. Mars on Earth: Turkish Lake May Hold Clues to Ancient Life on the Red Planet
  7. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Refreshed With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU
  8. Vi Offering 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership on Prepaid, Postpaid Plans
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch Expected at March 17 Virtual Event
  10. Poco X3 Pro Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Surface Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Spotted Testing 'Captions' Sticker in Stories for Auto-Generated Closed Captions
  2. Twitter Speed Slowed Down in Russia Over Failure to Remove Banned Content
  3. Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD Launched as Company’s First DRAM-Less Offering, Price in India Starts at Rs. 6,499
  4. YouTube to Start Deducting Taxes From Creators Outside US
  5. Mi 10S With 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Insta360 Go 2 Action Camera Launched at $299
  7. TicWatch Pro S With Up to 30-Day Battery Life, IP68 Water Resistance Launched
  8. Fireside Audio App From Mark Cuban Reportedly Spotted During Beta Testing
  9. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Adds Google Australia to Legal Fight Against Tech Giants Over Control on App Stores
  10. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Offers 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership to Select Prepaid, Postpaid Subscribers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com