Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Firefox Version 83.0 Update Brings Performance Improvements, Pinch Zooming, Fixes, and More

Firefox Version 83.0 Update Brings Performance Improvements, Pinch Zooming, Fixes, and More

Firefox 83 now gets keyboard shortcuts for moving forward and backwards in picture-in-picture mode.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 November 2020 12:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Firefox Version 83.0 Update Brings Performance Improvements, Pinch Zooming, Fixes, and More

Firefox 83 update is available for Windows, Mac, and Android

Highlights
  • Firefox 83 update brings faster performance
  • It adds pinch zooming feature for Windows and Mac trackpads
  • Firefox 83 on Android gets a redesign as well

Firefox version 83.0 has been launched by Mozilla and the updated version brings new features and performance improvements. Mozilla says this new version of Firefox brings up to 15 percent improvement in page load performance and up to 12 percent improvement in page responsiveness. The new features include an HTTPS-Only mode, Picture-in-Picture, and the long-awaited pinch zooming feature. Firefox 83 is available for Windows, Mac systems, and Android devices. The above-mentioned features are exclusive to the Windows and Mac versions of Firefox.

As described on the Mozilla website, version 83.0 brings significant updates to the JavaScript engine in Firefox — SpiderMonkey. The browser improves page load performance by 15 percent and page responsiveness by up to 12 percent. It also reduces memory usage by up to 8 percent. Firefox gets an HTTPS-Only mode as well that ensures every connection to the web is secure and when it is not, the user gets an alert.

After several years, Firefox has got a Pinch Zooming that allows users to zoom in and out of webpages with the pinch gesture on the trackpad. This feature is available on Windows touchpad and touchscreen devices, as well as Mac devices. Additionally, there is also a Picture-in-Picture mode that now supports keyboard shortcuts for rewinding and fast-forwarding videos, as well as controlling volume. The arrow keys can now be used to move forward and backward with 15-second intervals.

There are several other improvements and fixes to Firefox including searching through bookmarks, open tabs, and history from the bottom of the search panel; searching directly in a particular search engine straight from the address bar and screen reader fix. Arrow keys now work correctly after tabbing in the picture-in-picture window.

macOS users can expect better battery life as the browser now uses much less power when restoring a session with minimised windows. The version 83.0 update for Firefox adds some features for developers as well, including using the scroll badge in the Page Inspector to debug scrollable overflow.

Coming to the Android version of Firefox 83, the updated app gets a redesign making it faster, easier to use, private, and customisable. It brings support for new add-ons including FoxyProxy, Tomato Clock, Bitwarden, LeechBlock NG, AdGuard AdBlocker, Web Archives, and Ghostery. There are some security fixes as well.

Mozilla also shared through an official blog post that Firefox will end support for Adobe Flash on January 26, 2021 and that Firefox 84 will be the last version of the browser to support Adobe Flash. On the aforementioned date, Firefox 85 will be released without Flash support. This is being done because Adobe will stop supporting Flash at the end of 2020, which may negatively impact the security of services that use Flash. Thus, Mozilla has decided to end Flash support for Firefox, as it originally announced back in 2017.

Users who have Firefox Nightly builds can expect Flash support to end on November 17, 2020 and Beta release users can expect it to end on December 14, 2020. Users will not be able to re-enable Flash.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Firefox, Mozilla, Mozilla Firefox, Firefox 83, Firefox Update
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Now in Black-and-White, With More Cyborg, Darkseid, and Hippolyta
Microsoft Pluton Security Processor Announced, to Boost Security on Future Windows PCs

Related Stories

Firefox Version 83.0 Update Brings Performance Improvements, Pinch Zooming, Fixes, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Uplifting Security on Windows PCs With a Dedicated Processor
  2. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  3. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant
  4. HBO Max App Now Available on Amazon Fire TV
  5. Poco M3 Set to Launch on November 24, Specifications Surface
  6. Oppo Showcases Oppo X 2021 Smartphone, Oppo AR Glass 2021
  7. Nokia 2.4 India Launch Set for November 26, HMD Global Teases
  8. OnePlus 9 Render Suggests What We Could Expect from OnePlus Next
  9. SpaceX Plans to Bring Starlink Satellite Internet to India
  10. PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Release Date, Price, Games, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Huami's Zepp Z Smartwatch With 30-Day Battery Life, SpO2 Monitoring Launched
  2. Microsoft Pluton Security Processor Announced, to Boost Security on Future Windows PCs
  3. Firefox Version 83.0 Update Brings Performance Improvements, Pinch Zooming, Fixes, and More
  4. Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Now in Black-and-White, With More Cyborg, Darkseid, and Hippolyta
  5. Google Fit Gets Homepage Revamp With Sleep Data, New Sharing Features; Wear OS Gets Improvements
  6. Oppo Find X3 Series to Launch in 2021 With System-Wide 10-Bit Colour Support, Company Confirms
  7. Google Chrome Gets Major Performance Improvements With Latest Update; Rollout for Native M1 Build Paused
  8. Tom & Jerry Trailer: 2D Animated Duo Enter 3D Real-World New York
  9. Poco M3 Launch Set for November 24, Specifications Leak Online
  10. NASA-Boeing Lunar Lander Procurement Bid Under Investigation: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com