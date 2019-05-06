Mozilla has started rolling out an update for its desktop, Android, and ESR (extended support release) versions over a bug that prevented existing and new add-ons from running or being installed on the Firefox browser late on Friday. The updated Firefox desktop and Android apps carry version number 66.0.4, whereas the ESR update has got version 60.6.2. While all versions will be updated automatically, the Android users can head to Play Store on their device to trigger an immediate update and desktop users can go to About Firefox to do the same.

“This release repairs the certificate chain to re-enable web extensions, themes, search engines, and language packs that had been disabled (Bug 1549061),” Mozilla's Kev Needham wrote in a blog post. “There are remaining issues that we are actively working to resolve, but we wanted to get this fix out before Monday to lessen the impact of disabled add-ons before the start of the week.”

Mozilla had earlier said it had identified the issue caused by certificate expiration and started rolling out a fix for Firefox desktop users.

“Our team identified and rolled-out a temporary fix for all Firefox Desktop users on Release, Beta and Nightly. The fix will be automatically applied in the background within 24 hours.” Mozilla noted.

The extent of the issue impacting add-ons on Firefox seemed quite wide as various complaints on Twitter, Reddit, and other social media platforms had emerged. It didn't affect all users, though.

If affected users were not able to install any new add-ons or enable your existing add-ons from the Add-ons Manager on Firefox. The issue also impacted the installing of themes on the Firefox browser.

Written with inputs from IANS