Final Cut Pro X, Apple's flagship software for desktop video editing, has received its latest software update on the Mac App store, as has the company's audio creation software GarageBand on iOS and macOS. Final Cut Pro's version 10.4.3 brings support for viewing and editing ProRes RAW files from the DJI Inspire 2, a fix for audio issue while importing Panasonic P2 video files, and fixes the task of deleting unused render files from a Compound clip in the browser. As for GarageBand, version 10.3 makes Artist Lessons free, adds new loops and sound effects, updates compatibility, and more.

Final Cut Pro X, currently priced at Rs. 24,900

The version 10.4.3 update also fixes certain issues with the app. Now, deleting an unused render file from a Compound clip in the browser will work correctly. Another issue that caused certain Panasonic P2 video files to be imported with mixed-down audio channels has been rectified.

GarageBand, on the other hand, has a big overhaul in the form of version 10.3. Previously available at an in-app purchase of $4.99 (roughly Rs. 340) per lesson, Artist Lessons is now free for all users on the app. There are a total of eight offerings for piano and fifteen for guitar. The update also includes 1,000 new electronic and urban loops across genres like Reggaeton, Future Bass, and Chill Rap; 400 animal, machine, and voice sound effects; and 5 new Vintage Mellotron patches.

Users can play and record using Asian instruments like the Guzheng, Koto, and Taiko drums and updates compatibility with GarageBand for iOS. GarageBand 10.3 also brings stability improvements and bug fixes.