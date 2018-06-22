Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Google Files Go App Updated With a New Share Tab, Faster File Transfer Experience, and More

Google Files Go App Updated With a New Share Tab, Faster File Transfer Experience, and More

 
22 June 2018
Highlights

  • Files Go app has been updated
  • The update brings a new Share tab
  • It also offers up to 455Mbps of file transfer speeds

Google has updated its Files Go app that brings a new Share tab. The update also includes file extraction support and enables a faster offline sharing experience. The fresh Files Go build surfaces days after the app was launched in China. In addition to supporting a list of Indian languages, such as Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, and Tamil among others, the app recently received Odia support. It works with all devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop and higher.

Among other new features, the updated Files Go app (version 1.0.201265789) has a dedicated Share tab that makes file sharing with other users easier. The new tab, which sits alongside the Clean and Browse tabs, is notably the replacement of the previously found file transfer option that was available below the file categories such as Downloads, Apps, Images, and Videos. It has two buttons to let you easily either Send or Receive files - without using your Internet connection.files go share tab gadgets 360 Files Go

In addition to the new Share tab, the new Files Go version is touted to offer up to 455Mbps of file transfer speeds. There is also support for file extraction. This means you don't need to download a separate app to extract any compressed files on your device. Furthermore, the Clean tab has received the ability to help you clean up unwanted videos.

The updated Files Go app also has a couple of noticeable tweaks. Firstly, the original Files tab is now available as the Browse tab. This makes sense as to offer the file transfer feature, the app has the dedicated Share tab. Also, the hamburger menu now shows counters for the number of share recipients and friends helped by sharing the app with contacts. The Settings menu has additionally been updated with a separate Notifications section. Previously, notifications settings were available right under the Settings menu.

You can download the updated Files Go app by visiting Google Play. An APK file of the latest version is also available for download via APK Mirror.

Further reading: Files Go, Google
Best Camera Phones
