NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Files Go App Officially Rebranded to Files, Used by Over 30 Million Monthly Active Users

Files Go App Officially Rebranded to Files, Used by Over 30 Million Monthly Active Users

, 09 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Files Go App Officially Rebranded to Files, Used by Over 30 Million Monthly Active Users

Google has highlighted that the Files Go app has so far been used by users across the globe

Highlights

  • Files Go app has now officially been rebranded to Files by Google
  • The app features a new experience
  • Over 30 million monthly users have so far used the app

Just a week after spotting its presence through a beta version, the Files Go app has now officially been rebranded to Files by Google. The search giant announced the rebranding of the Files Go app through a blog post on Thursday alongside revealing that the Files Go app is being used by over 30 million monthly users. The app, which was initially launched for affordable smartphones in developing markets such as India, Brazil, and Nigeria last year, offers a file management solution. It also provides a way to clean the internal storage by removing junk files with a single tap.

"In less than a year, Files Go has grown tremendously to serve over 30 million monthly users. We've noticed that people across the globe are using it, no matter what type of mobile phone they have or how fast their Internet connection is," writes Koji Pereira, UX Lead, Next Mobile Billion Users, Google, in the blog post.

Google didn't define the reason for the rebranding of the Files Go app. However, it appears that the latest move is aimed to expand the coverage of the app that was initially designed for devices based on Google's Android Go programme. The aim with the fresh branding is apparently to go beyond Android Go models and reach global users to bolster its growth.

In addition to the rebranding, Google has redesigned the user experience by adding Material Theme Design treatment. The Files app has Google Sans font and new icons, as noticed in its recent beta version. Also, the background of the app is mostly in white colour over the previous grey and blue colour coverings. The iconography has additionally been updated with the new outlined style.

You can download the latest Files by Google app by visiting Google Play. The app works with Android 5.0 Lollipop or above and is 9.8MB in size.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Files by Google, Files, Files Go, Google
Facebook Brings Dating Service Test to Canada, Thailand
HTC Vive Focus Now Available in Global Markets, Other Enterprise Focused Tools Also Unveiled
Billion Capture Plus
Files Go App Officially Rebranded to Files, Used by Over 30 Million Monthly Active Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro Unveiled in the UK, the Flagship's First Global Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8 Won't Receive One UI: Report
  3. Oppo RX17 Pro, RX17 Neo With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro Available on Open Sale in India
  5. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air With 8th Gen Intel Core i3, Up to 8GB RAM Launched
  6. Fossil Sport Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched
  7. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  8. Honor Claims It Sold 1 Million Smartphones in India This Diwali
  9. Netflix Announces 9 Original Films From India
  10. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.