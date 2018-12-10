Files by Google, the app that was originally called Files Go, has received an update. The updated Files app brings USB OTG support. This means you'll able to take advantage of USB on-the-go (USB OTG) support and explore the content available on your external USB storage device. The latest Files app also brings the ability to view full folder structure on phone or any connected device, apart from some minor bug fixes. The app requires Android 5.0 Lollipop or above. Also, the updated Files by Google comes in 9.6MB in size and is available for download via Google Play.

In the list of new features, the updated Files by Google has brought USB OTG support. This new addition is specifically designed to let you access the content of your external USB storage device and move its files to and from your smartphone directly via the Files app. You can also explore the content stored on your USB pen drive or other compatible storage media by leveraging the new change.

Notably, USB OTG support isn't new for most of the popular file manager apps including ES File Explorer. But Google is now essentially offering a similar experience in a smaller size than the competition. Also, you must need USB OTG support on your smartphone to access your external USB storage device through the new addition.

Alongside USB OTG support, the updated Files by Google has brought the ability to view full folder structure on your phone or any connected device. This makes it easier to view any previously stored files on your device using the Files app. The app also brings some unspecified, minor bug fixes.

All you need is to go to Google Play to download the updated Files by Google. The app carries version 1.0.224103129 and is 9.6MB in size. It works with devices running at least Android 5.0 Lollipop.

Last month, Google rebranded the original Files Go app to Files by Google. The company also revealed that the app has a monthly active user base of over 30 million. The app also was originally meant for entry-level, Android Go devices.