Social networking giant Facebook has reportedly released an Android app for fb.gg, the company's one-stop destination for viewers to discover and follow gaming content. The service was launched in the website form back in June this year and has now received its Android app version, currently limited to only the Philippines. This could be part of a beta test. As per a new report, the Android app seems to have surfaced on Google Play a few weeks back, but is region-locked to only the Philippines. The app is currently not available on APKMirror, but is set to make its way to the website soon enough.

This development was first reported by Android Police. As was the case at launch, Facebook's gaming curation platform, which is sort of like Twitch, is currently filled with amateur gamers streaming PUBG and Fortnite, apart from a few streams of games such as Detroit: Become Human, Mobile Legends, and more. The platform contains certain sections like Live Now, Streams by Game, Suggested Streamers, Recently Live, and Watched by Your Friends.

Facebook has said that members of its Level Up programme, first started in January this year, will be eligible to make money through the fan support feature on fb.gg. Streamers will be able to make money through viewer donations and when viewers purchase virtual goods and send them to the creators.

Members registered in the Level Up programme will also be eligible for early access to new gaming features, customised access to Facebook support for bug issues, and information on best practices and tips from established gaming creators/ streamers.

Fb.gg aims at recommending streams to Facebook users from content creators that they follow or whose pages they like. While an Android app might be on its way to a wider rollout, there is no information on when such an app will come to Apple's App Store. At E3 2018, Facebook had also announced that a visual overhaul for Facebook Gaming is in the works.