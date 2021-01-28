Technology News
  FAU G Becomes Top Free Game on Google Play Store With Over 5 Million Downloads

FAU-G Becomes Top Free Game on Google Play Store With Over 5 Million Downloads

FAU-G is being promoted by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who was also involved in the development of the game.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 January 2021 14:41 IST


FAU-G is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases

Highlights
  • FAU-G reaches five million downloads
  • The campaign for the game is set in Galwan Valley
  • FAU-G has been developed by Bangalore based studio nCore Games

FAU-G has become the top free game on Google Play in India, developer nCore Games has announced on Twitter. The game was released on Republic Day, January 26, after many delays. The developers say that it reached five million downloads within 24 hours of its launch. FAU-G is based on the exploits of Indian soldiers who were stationed in Galwan Valley. It only offers a single player campaign for now but the developers have said that there will be two additional modes coming in the future.

nCore Games took to Twitter to share that FAU-G has become the top free game on Google Play, which is the only platform it released on. The post also says that the game had five million downloads within 24 hours. FAU-G released on January 26 after multiple delays and had got over four million pre-registrations on the Google Play store ahead of its launch.

 

 

The free-to-play game comes with in-app purchases and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had shared that 20 percent of the revenue will go to the ‘Bharat Ke Veer' trust. FAU-G has been made in India and promoted by Kumar, who also came up with the name. As of now, the game only comes with a short single-player campaign as of now, which we found to be quite repetitive. You can read our full review of FAU-G.

The game has only been launched on Android with no information on when the iOS version will drop. nCore Games says that it will be adding a ‘Free for All' and a 5v5 ‘Team Deathmatch' mode to the game in the future. It has received mixed reviews from players with a lot of them asking for more content and additions to the campaign. nCore Games co-founder Vishal Gondal shared in an interview with NDTV that, down the line, the game will branch out into esports after creating a community, introducing PvP, and introducing battle royale modes.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FAU G, nCore Games, Google Play
Vineet Washington

