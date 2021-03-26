Technology News
FAU-G Now Available on App Store for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

FAU-G was released on January 26 this year for Android users at first, after being announced back in September of 2020.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 March 2021 12:20 IST
FAU-G is free-to-play on Android and iOS

Highlights
  • FAU-G on iOS and Android has only one game mode
  • The game is 643MB on the App Store
  • FAU-G was announced by Akshay Kumar in September 2020

FAU-G has made its way to the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users. The game was first launched on Android devices back in January and at the time, developer nCore Games had said an iOS release will be coming soon. Now, finally after two months, FAU-G has landed on the App Store. The game has been developed in India by Bengaluru-based developers and it is set in Galwan Valley during the skirmish between Indian Army and Chinese troops last year.

iPhone and iPad users can now download FAU-G from the App Store. The iOS release comes two months after the Android release on January 26 this year. The game has been developed by Bengaluru-based studio nCore Games. FAU-G was originally announced as a response to PUBG Mobile ban in India back in September 2020 but the developers later clarified that the game is not meant to be a replacement for PUBG Mobile and would be completely different from the banned game.

The App Store privacy details for FAU-G state the game collects usage data, contact info, identifiers, diagnostics, user content, and purchase details. It also states that this information has not been verified by Apple. The game is 643MB in sieze and requires iOS 10.0 or later for iPhone users and iPadOS 10.0 or later for those downloading the game on their iPads. It also supports iPod touch with iOS 10.0 or later. Just like on Android, it is free-to-play on iOS as well but comes with in-app purchases that range from Rs. 89 to Rs. 3,599.

In our review, we found that FAU-G lacked content and felt repetitive as there is only one game mode — the single-player campaign. However, nCore Games and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar announced last month that a 5v5 Team Deathmatch mode will be coming to the game soon. No release date was given at the time. There is also a Free for All mode that is yet to be added to FAU-G but there has been no announcement for it yet.

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vineet Washington
