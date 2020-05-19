TikTok has suspended the account of popular creator Faizal Siddiqui after one of Siddiqui's videos faced massive criticism and was accused of glorifying acid attacks on women. Faizal Siddiqui's account can no longer be accessed on the TikTok. The video caught the eye of not only the National Commission for Women (NCW) but also of several celebrities who called Siddiqui out. The controversy around the video also resulted in hundreds of users leaving 1-star reviews for the app on app stores.
To recall, the video by Faizal Siddiqui showed the TikTok creator threatening a girl who left him for another guy. In response, Siddiqui threw some liquid on the girl's face. The girl is shown with heavy make-up that many believe resembles the scars of an acid attack.
Here are the top five things about Faizal Siddiqui and TikTok controversy:
- After the video went viral on various social media platforms, the NCW took cognisance of the matter and asked TikTok India to immediately remove the video from the platform and block Faizal Siddiqui. The NCW also asked the Maharashtra police, in a letter, to immediately take action against the person responsible for making the video.
- Following the controversy and calls for removing the video, TikTok suspended the account of the creator and it is no longer accessible. TikTok told Gadgets 360 that the video in question was removed the creator himself yesterday (May 18), and the company removed the duplicates over the course of yesterday and today. “Keeping people on TikTok safe is a top priority and we make it clear in our Term of Service and Community Guidelines that clearly outlines what is not acceptable on our platform,” TikTok said in a statement. “As per the policy, we do not allow content that risks safety of others, promotes physical harm or glorifies violence against women. The behaviour in question violates our guidelines and we have taken down content, suspended the account, and are working with law enforcement agencies as appropriate.”
- TikTok app has seen a flood of 1-star reviews on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Hundreds of India Android and iOS users are calling for a ban on the app and its removal from the app stores. Several of the 1-star reviews are also a result of a recent feud between another TikTok creator and brother of Faizal Siddiqui – Amir Siddiqui – and YouTuber CarryMinati that has led to several followers of the YouTuber to show their dislike of the platform by leaving 1-star reviews.
- Amid the controversy, several notable personalities also thrashed Siddiqui over the 'depraved' video. This includes actors Swara Bhaskar and Pooja Bhatt, acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, and so on. #BanTikTokinIndia and several similar hashtags have been trending on Twitter because of the controversy.
- In a statement released on Instagram, Faizal Siddiqui defended the video and indicated that it has been misrepresented. The TikTok creator also apologised. "As a social media influencer, I realize my responsibility and apologise to anyone who was offended by the video," creator said in the statement.
