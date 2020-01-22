Technology News
loading

Facial Recognition Could Help Discover Fate of Holocaust Victims

Facial recognition is currently making headlines thanks to concerns about its misuse.

By | Updated: 22 January 2020 12:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facial Recognition Could Help Discover Fate of Holocaust Victims

Shem Olam Holocaust Memorial Centre launched its "Face to Face" project in July

Highlights
  • Eli and Saul Lieberman turned to an Israeli research centre
  • The centre hopes to match family pictures with its database of photos
  • Those German photos show the troops as well as people in villages

An old photograph and modern face recognition technology could help two Israeli brothers find out how their father survived the Nazi Holocaust.

Seeking clues to the past, Eli and Saul Lieberman turned to an Israeli research centre, which hopes to match family pictures from around the time of World War II with its database of tens of thousands of photos, many taken by German Wehrmacht soldiers.

Those German photos show the troops themselves as well as people in villages and towns with Jewish populations.

Shem Olam Holocaust Memorial Centre launched its "Face to Face" project in July, calling via social media for people to send in pictures for facial recognition scans.

holocaust 2 reuters holocaust

Avraham Krieger, Executive Director of Shem Olam Holocaust Memorial Centre, and Assaf Fassy, Digital Services Manager, sort through archival material at their offices in Kfar Haroeh, Israel

 

The Lieberman brothers know few details of the horrors their late father, Joseph, endured during the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were killed. A survivor of the Auschwitz death camp, he did not speak with them about his experiences.

But a photograph taken somewhere in Europe after the war shows their father together with two cousins, and Eli, 50, and Saul, 61, sent it to the Shem Olam centre in July. They are awaiting a match and clues about their family's history.

"We live in a world that if you can't provide the document or the picture, it doesn't feel like it happened," Saul Lieberman said. "People want to know where they came from, who they came from."

holocaust 3 reuters holocaust

An employee demonstrates the scanning process of photographs

 

So far, Shem Olam has received thousands of photos from the public but only several matches were made after further research and none was conclusive.

Avraham Krieger, the centre's executive director, said he hoped that advances in technology and an expanding database would help connect a younger generation to the Holocaust.

"Face to Face is aimed first and foremost at giving some response to the chaotic reality created following the Holocaust ... that cut off any connection for those who survived, almost any connection to their past," Krieger said.

In Eastern Europe, the centre's field researchers have also received photographs from local residents. Shem Olam has also received cooperation from various archives around the world.

The service is provided free of charge, said Assaf Fassy, Digital services manager for Shem Olam. He also hopes the project will help fight Holocaust denial.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Holocaust, Israel, Auschwitz
Poco to Retain Its 'Everything You Need, Nothing You Don't' Philosophy in Bid to Take on Xiaomi

Related Stories

Facial Recognition Could Help Discover Fate of Holocaust Victims
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  2. Jeff Bezos' Phone Said to Have Been Hacked by Saudi Crown Prince
  3. Apple Aims at March Launch for Low-Cost iPhone: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
  6. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  7. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  8. Facial Recognition Could Help Discover Fate of Holocaust Victims
  9. PSA: Don't Update Twitter for Android on Your Phone
  10. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump Said to Meet With Apple's Tim Cook and Other CEOs at Davos Today
  2. Twitter for Android Update Crashing App: Here's How to Fix It For Now
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price and Sale Date Leaked; Galaxy S20+ LTE Variant Spotted
  4. Facial Recognition Could Help Discover Fate of Holocaust Victims
  5. Altered Carbon Season 2 Release Date: Netflix Picks Late February Return for Cyberpunk Series
  6. Saudi Arabia Dismisses Report It Is Behind Hacking of Amazon Boss Bezos' Phone, Calls It 'Absurd'
  7. WhatsApp Dark Mode Rolling Out for Beta Testers on Android: Here's How to Enable It
  8. Poco F1 Android 10 Update With MIUI 11 Starts Rolling Out for Beta Testers
  9. Huawei P40 Pro Live Photos Leak, Tip Curved Display Edges
  10. The Witcher, 6 Underground Among Netflix’s Most Popular TV Series, Movies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.