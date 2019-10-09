Facebook on Tuesday announced that Workplace, the company's communications tool, now has 3 million paid users. Workplace paid users grew by more than 50 percent in the past eight months, the company said as it kicked off its second annual Flow conference at a hotel in the Silicon Valley city of Menlo Park.

The service starts at $1.50 (roughly Rs. 110) per month per front-line worker and then has tiers up to $4 and $8 (roughly Rs. 280 and Rs. 570), TechCrunch reported on Tuesday. The tool was first released in 2016 but has taken off recently.

As mentioned, Facebook said it more than two years to get 2 million paid users for its tool, but it added another million users in just the last eight months.

The social network giant also announced it will add Workplace to its Portal smart screen devices for video calls.

The Workplace has been developing the use of video for a while, the aim behind this was to make a way for superiors to send out messages to workers or for people to create group chats about projects.

Facebook is now adding the video features with a number of improvement meant to let enterprises use Workplace in more ways.

The Workplace platform was launched three years ago as a separate, private social network tailored for companies with tools for productivity and collaboration on the job.

Workplace rivals includes services fielded by Slack, Salesforce, and Microsoft, which aim to foster better collaboration and eliminate dependence on overloaded email inboxes. Workplace is separate from Facebook's main social network and is intended as a platform to connect everyone in a company, from counter or warehouse workers to chief executives, according to executives.