Nine shortlisted augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) start-ups under the India Innovation Hub Accelerator Programme of T-Hub and Facebook on Wednesday showcased their technologies.

The three-month accelerator programme concluded with the Demo Day. The programme provided them an opportunity to work and scale up under the aegis of Facebook, with direct access to FbStart, a global program from Facebook for start-ups.

These start-ups received hands-on training, mentoring sessions and practical lessons on product, technology and strategy from Facebook experts, skilled in the field of AR/VR. In addition, each start-up will become a part of an alumni network of graduates from programme across the globe, enabling them to learn, collaborate and build together, said a statement by T-Hub and Facebook.

The programme also provided them with access to T-Hub's network of mentors, industry experts, investors, service providers and the community.

T-Hub and Facebook selected a cohort of nine start-ups from 20 shortlisted applications for the three-month programme, after a rigorous evaluation process. These start-ups offered solutions with the potential to solve real-world problems in industries such as health tech, industrial manufacturing, human resources, education and corporate learning, among others.

"Today, technology has the potential to unlock newer opportunities, empowering people and businesses to dream big and build products to empower their communities. The success of our accelerator programme reinforces our focus to enable the next generation of start-up success in India," said Satyajeet Singh, Head of Platform Partnerships, Facebook India and South Asia.

"For this programme, T-Hub specifically focused on AR, VR and MR, but in general, start-ups offer a tremendous value proposition for corporate giants with solutions based on many emerging technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, etc. T-Hub is elated to continue being one of the best scaling catalysts in India for both corporates and start-ups," said Srinivas Kollipara, COO and interim CEO, T-Hub.