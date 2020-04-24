Technology News
loading

Jio-Facebook Deal Portends a Bruising Time for Paytm

Launched a decade ago as a platform for mobile recharging, Paytm grew quickly after Uber listed it as a quick payment option.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 April 2020 19:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio-Facebook Deal Portends a Bruising Time for Paytm

Jio-Facebook combination represents a Goliath-like opponent for Paytm

Highlights
  • Facebook-Jio deal promises to be the biggest headache yet for Paytm
  • WhatsApp payments services is gearing up for a full rollout by June
  • Paytm is on the backfoot amid competition from Google Pay and PhonePe

Facebook's $5.7 billion (Rs. 43,574 crores) investment in Reliance promises to be the biggest headache yet for Paytm, a SoftBank-backed pioneer in India's digital payments market but which has been losing ground to rivals with deeper pockets. Facebook's WhatsApp, which has been working on gaining regulatory approval for payments services in India, is gearing up for a full rollout of those services by June, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The partnership with Reliance, announced on Wednesday, will give WhatsApp an inside track on payments for Reliance's retail unit, which aims to serve tens of millions of small shops across India. It will also be able to link up with Reliance's telecoms business, which has taken the market by storm since its launch in late 2016, and WhatsApp itself has an enormous presence in India with more than 400 million users.

"If someone would have lost sleep as the Facebook-Reliance deal was announced, it must be Vijay Shekhar Sharma," said a second source, referring to Paytm's founder.

The source, who has close ties to both Reliance and Paytm, declined to be identified to protect business interests.

Compared to other major players in India's digital payments markets, Paytm is seen as more vulnerable to attack, already on the backfoot amid competition from Google Pay and PhonePe.

While having previously attracted investments from the likes of Japan's SoftBank, China's Alibaba and US-based Berkshire Hathaway, it lacks its own wells of capital for funding, putting it at a disadvantage.

Paytm also remains unprofitable, with its parent firm reporting a loss of over $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,800 crores) in the year ended March 2019.

Launched a decade ago as a platform for mobile recharging, Paytm grew quickly after ride-hailing firm Uber listed it as a quick payment option. Its use swelled further in 2016 when a ban on high-value currency notes spurred digital payments.

But it underestimated the impact of a state-backed digital payment system that was rolled out in 2016. On that network, Google Pay and PhonePe together accounted for nearly 80 percent of 1.31 billion transactions in January. Paytm was a distant third with about 10 percent, according to data from payments firm Razorpay.

India's digital payments market is expected to more than double in size to $135 billion (roughly Rs. 10.29 lakh crores) in 2023 from 2019 levels, according to a study by PwC and Indian industry lobby group ASSOCHAM.

Individual market share can, however, be difficult to assess. Paytm has branched out into services including insurance and gold sales, movie and flight ticketing, and bank deposits and remittances.

Paytm declined to comment.

Goliath-like opponent Paytm has long seen the threat posed by WhatsApp, and when the messaging service launched a trial of its payment services in early 2018, Sharma accused Facebook of "cheap tricks".

Paytm was also part of a lobbying campaign against US firms over local data storage - an issue now mostly resolved but which had been an impediment to WhatsApp gaining regulatory approval. With Reliance behind it, WhatsApp's path to final approval for the payment service is now expected to be smooth.

On one hand, the market is expanding, and sources familiar with the matter say Paytm has seen a boost in transactions as the COVID-19 crisis pushes commerce online.

But the Reliance-Facebook combination represents a Goliath-like opponent, especially given Reliance's track record in decimating rivals when it entered the telecoms market with Jio Infocomm and cut-throat pricing.

"This is a formidable combination of bandwidth and platform player so it will easily shake up the payments industry," said Ashvin Parekh, an independent financial services consultant.

He added that in any bruising battle over digital payments, a telecom firm like Reliance's Jio would be hard to beat as it has far more insight into consumer data habits and a greater number of stores to reach potential customers.

Paytm has raised more than $3 billion (roughy Rs. 22,800 crores) since it was founded, with the most recent infusion of $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,600 crores) coming last autumn. But should it need more, fundraising now looks far more difficult. SoftBank, its biggest investor, has problems of its own and has backed away from pouring more funds into money-losing startups.

A recent move by India to intensify scrutiny of Chinese investments in the country could also complicate any future fundraising efforts.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Jio, Reliance, WhatsApp Payments, Paytm
Huawei Y8s Render Surfaces Online, Suggests 48-Megapixel Main Camera and Wide Notch
Amazon Used Third-Party Seller Data to Develop Competing Private-Label Products: Report
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better

Related Stories

Jio-Facebook Deal Portends a Bruising Time for Paytm
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Launches Rs. 401 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  2. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  3. Huawei Adds a 55-Inch 4K Smart TV With Pop-Up Camera to Its Portfolio
  4. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Pop-up Boxes Listed on OnePlus Website
  6. Honor 10X Rumoured to Be Cheapest 5G Phone From the Company
  7. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Discontinued in India After iPhone SE Launch
  8. Bezos, Musk Among US Billionaires Gaining Net Worth in Pandemic: Report
  9. Asus Zenfone Max M2 Is Getting Android 10 Update
  10. Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ With 90Hz OLED Display, 5G Support Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 10 Youth Edition Surfaces on TENAA, Geekbench Days Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Scientists Discover Interstellar Asteroids Hiding in Our Solar System
  3. Jio-Facebook Deal Portends a Bruising Time for Paytm
  4. Mi Pay Gets Gold Trading Option, Can Deliver Physical 24-Karat Gold At Your Doorstep
  5. Amazon Used Third-Party Seller Data to Develop Competing Private-Label Products: Report
  6. Huawei Y8s Render Surfaces Online, Suggests 48-Megapixel Main Camera and Wide Notch
  7. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Model Discontinued in India After iPhone SE (2020) Launch
  8. Android 11 Developer Preview 3 Released, Brings Wireless Debugging, New Security Protocol, and More
  9. Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Might Arrive in 2021, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) in 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Tesla Raises China-Made Model 3 Prices After EV Subsidies Cut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com