Facebook has been spotted testing a feature that will let you see how long you spend on the social media network on a daily basis. Called 'Your Time on Facebook', the feature is initially under testing on Facebook's Android app. The Menlo Park, California-headquartered company has confirmed the new development, though it is unclear if it will debut on iOS as well. At WWDC earlier this month, Apple announced iOS 12 with a Screen Time feature that is designed to help users restrict smartphone overage. Google also brought its 'Digital Wellbeing' within Android P Beta last month to prevent users from spending hours on their devices.

As reported by TechCrunch, the Your Time on Facebook feature is presently hidden under the Facebook app for Android devices. The feature shows the tally of how much time you've spent on Facebook over the last seven days and the average you've spent for the total week. Also, it allows you to set a daily reminder to alert you when you've reached a certain limit. There is additionally a shortcut to change your notification settings. You can also turn on the 'Do Not Disturb' feature to stay away from all Facebook notifications. The feature was first spotted by Jane Wong.

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Jane Manchun Wong

Facebook hasn't revealed on which platforms the new feature will debut formally. However, a Facebook spokesperson has confirmed the new development in a statement to TechCrunch. "We're always working on new ways to help make sure people's time on Facebook is time well spent," the spokesperson said.

Last month, Instagram, which is notably owned by Facebook, was spotted with a Usage Insights feature in the pipeline to let users see how much time they spend on the platform. Instagram's Android app included a code snippet to hint at the new experience.

The ongoing developments suggest Facebook is taking Apple and Google ways to help users limit their time on social media. Having said that, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company is also enhancing News Feed and improving the delivery of video content to make users adhere to its platform.