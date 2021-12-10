Technology News
Facebook Rolls Out ‘Year Together’ Card, Lets Users Recap Biggest Moments of 2021

Facebook’s Year Together card is rolling out to users around the world.

By David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2021 18:46 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Brett Jordan

Facebook's Year Together card will be available till December 30

Highlights
  • Facebook’s Year Together card is rolling out to users around the world
  • Meta also released a similar feature for Instagram called 2021 Playback
  • Year Together is similar to recap features offered by apps like Spotify

Facebook has rolled out a 'Year Together' card feature on the company's Android and iOS apps, allowing users to share the highlights and top moments of the year gone by. The company, which was recently rebranded to Meta, has launched a similar feature on Instagram allowing users to share their top ten stories of the year. Users will be able to see friends, photos, locations, and other experiences they shared on the platform as part of the Year Together card. Facebook has begun rolling out the feature, which can be used until the end of the year.

The Year Together feature will suggest posts and content shared by a user, which will be compiled and shared as a post, as spotted by TechCrunch. However, users are not limited to the posts suggested by Facebook, and they can remove and select other images or content instead. This can come in handy, in case users do not want to relive specific memories from the past year. Once shared, the post (or card) will be visible to a user's friend list or to select users, if they have set up custom privacy settings for posts.

Meta's push to get users to recap and relive the best moments of their year is not limited to the Facebook app, though. The company also rolled out a similar feature for Instagram users called 2021 Playback, which shows a user a list of their top stories for the year. These can be compiled and shared with their followers on the image and video sharing service. Like the Year Together card on Facebook, this feature allows users to mix and match older stories from 2021 in their own Story archive.

Facebook and Instagram are not the first apps to launch these year-in-review features in 2021. This feature is common among apps designed to elicit social engagement, and popular streaming service Spotify also offers a similar feature called Spotify Wrapped every year. The 2021 version of Spotify Wrapped was announced on December 1 and offers users the ability to see statistics like the artists they listened to the most, the top songs they played, and how much time they spent listening to music.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Facebook Year Together, Facebook, Year In Review, Meta, Facebook Memories
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Xiaomi 12 Ultra Alleged Case Surfaces Online; Tips Quad Rear Camera Setup, No Secondary Screen
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Colour Options, Configurations Leak; Galaxy Tab A8 Renders Also Surface
