Facebook has rolled out a 'Year Together' card feature on the company's Android and iOS apps, allowing users to share the highlights and top moments of the year gone by. The company, which was recently rebranded to Meta, has launched a similar feature on Instagram allowing users to share their top ten stories of the year. Users will be able to see friends, photos, locations, and other experiences they shared on the platform as part of the Year Together card. Facebook has begun rolling out the feature, which can be used until the end of the year.

The Year Together feature will suggest posts and content shared by a user, which will be compiled and shared as a post, as spotted by TechCrunch. However, users are not limited to the posts suggested by Facebook, and they can remove and select other images or content instead. This can come in handy, in case users do not want to relive specific memories from the past year. Once shared, the post (or card) will be visible to a user's friend list or to select users, if they have set up custom privacy settings for posts.

Meta's push to get users to recap and relive the best moments of their year is not limited to the Facebook app, though. The company also rolled out a similar feature for Instagram users called 2021 Playback, which shows a user a list of their top stories for the year. These can be compiled and shared with their followers on the image and video sharing service. Like the Year Together card on Facebook, this feature allows users to mix and match older stories from 2021 in their own Story archive.

Facebook and Instagram are not the first apps to launch these year-in-review features in 2021. This feature is common among apps designed to elicit social engagement, and popular streaming service Spotify also offers a similar feature called Spotify Wrapped every year. The 2021 version of Spotify Wrapped was announced on December 1 and offers users the ability to see statistics like the artists they listened to the most, the top songs they played, and how much time they spent listening to music.