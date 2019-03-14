Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Apps Down for Some Users Across the World

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Apps Down for Some Users Across the World

, 14 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Apps Down for Some Users Across the World

Facebook said on Wednesday some users around the world were facing trouble in accessing its widely used Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook apps, making it one of the longest outages the company has suffered in the recent past.

The Menlo Park, California-based company took to Twitter to inform users that it was working to resolve the issue, which had been plaguing some users for over 10 hours, as soon as possible and confirmed that the matter was not related to a DDoS attack.

Social media users in parts of United States, Japan and some parts Europe were affected by the outage, according to DownDetector's live outage map.

Facebook users, including brand marketers, expressed their outrage on Twitter with the #facebookdown hashtag.

"Ya'll, I haven't gotten my daily dosage of dank memes and I think that's why I'm cranky. #FacebookDown," a user Mayra Mesina tweeted.

Facebook, which gets a vast majority of its revenue from advertising, told Bloomberg that it was still investigating the overall impact "including the possibility of refunds for advertisers."

A Facebook spokesman confirmed the outage, but did not provide an update.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram
GTA 6 to Be PS5 Exclusive? Sony Reportedly in Talks to Buy Rockstar Games Parent Company Take-Two
Pricee
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Apps Down for Some Users Across the World
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  2. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  3. Mi TV 4 Pro 55-Inch Model Price in India Slashed
  4. Stan Lee Cameos in Endgame, Spider-Man Sequel Might Be His Last
  5. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Samsung Takes on Xiaomi With Online-Only 4K UHD TVs Starting at Rs. 41,990
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 Beta Update Out Now: Here's What's New
  8. Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Apps Down for Some Users Across the World
  9. Windows 10 Will Now Roll Back Updates Automatically if Your PC Can’t Boot
  10. Shinco SO4A 39-Inch LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 13,990
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.