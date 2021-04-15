Technology News
Facebook Testing Video Speed Dating App Called Sparked: Report

Sparked app reportedly allows users to go on four minute video speed dates.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 April 2021 17:15 IST
Sparked platform is expected to be free to use, and there will be no public profiles either

Highlights
  • Sparked is in a small beta test phase for now
  • The app is being developed by Facebook’s NPE team
  • A dating event in Chicago was being testing on Sparked

Facebook is reportedly testing a new speed dating app called Sparked. The webpage for Sparked was briefly live, and users needed to register using their Facebook account. It is developed by Facebook's NPE (New Product Experimentation) team that works on experimental services. The general theme of the Sparked speed dating app is kindness, and during registration the company asks users what makes them a kind dater. The Sparked platform appears to be free to use, and there will be no public profiles either.

The video speed-dating app was spotted by The Verge. The webpage, which was live for a very brief period, described the app as ‘video dating with kind people.' These speed video dates are said to last for four minutes each, and users will go through a cycle of dates in each event. It is unclear how many video dates one person will go through per event. If these daters connect in the first four minutes, they will be allowed to go on a second video date, which will last for 10 minutes. After that, Sparked will reportedly advice users to exchange contact info to stay in touch outside of the platform.

Sparked promises no public profiles need to be made, no swiping will be required, and no unnecessary or creepy DMs. Sparked is a work in progress, Facebook told The Verge, calling it an ‘early experiment'. Only a small beta test is being conducted right now. While setting up a profile, users reportedly get put on a waitlist, but the sign-up flow asks users what makes them a kind dater. The profile is then ‘reviewed by a human at Sparked', before people are allowed to participate in speed dating. There are options to date men, women, or non-binary people. Users are also asked if they want to date Trans people.

The publication seemed to have viewed a dating event in Chicago where 47 people had signed up to attend, but there's no clarity on how these users will attend the event as there's no app on Google Play or App Store, and the webpage also doesn't seem to be live anymore.

Comments

Further reading: Facebook, Sparked
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
