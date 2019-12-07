Technology News
loading

Cambridge Analytica Deceived Facebook Users, US FTC Finds

US FTC also found that Cambridge Analytica engaged in deceptive practices relating to its participation in the EU-US Privacy Shield framework.

By | Updated: 7 December 2019 12:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Cambridge Analytica Deceived Facebook Users, US FTC Finds

FTC order prohibits the consulting firm from participating in the EU-US Privacy Shield framework

Highlights
  • Cambridge Analytica deceived consumers about collection of Facebook data
  • FTC continues to pursue a separate antitrust investigation of the company
  • Facebook violated a 2012 consent decree by sharing information with CA

US regulators on Friday said they had found now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica deceived consumers about the collection of Facebook data for voter profiling and targeting.

The Federal Trade Commission also found that Cambridge Analytica engaged in deceptive practices relating to its participation in the EU-US Privacy Shield framework - a pact on the cross-border transfer of personal data.

The agency order prohibits Cambridge Analytica from misrepresenting the extent to which it protects the privacy and confidentiality of personal information. It also stops the consulting firm from participating in the EU-US Privacy Shield framework and other similar regulatory organizations.

The impact of the agency order is not immediately clear as the consulting firm is no longer in business.

The order comes after Facebook agreed in July to pay a record-breaking $5 billion (roughly Rs. 35,000 crores) fine to the FTC, in order to resolve a government probe into its privacy practices.

The government agency continues to pursue a separate antitrust investigation of the company.

The FTC's probe into Facebook and Cambridge Analytica was triggered by allegations that Facebook violated a 2012 consent decree by inappropriately sharing information belonging to 87 million users with Cambridge Analytica.

The consultancy's clients included President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

The FTC voted 5-0 to issue the opinion and final order against Cambridge Analytica.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica
Airtel Admits Flaw in Mobile App Could Have Exposed User Data of Millions, Issues Fix
Redmi K30 Retail Package Leaked in Live Images; 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Dual-Frequency GPS Support Confirmed
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Cambridge Analytica Deceived Facebook Users, US FTC Finds
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  2. Airtel Admits Flaw in Mobile App Could've Exposed Data of Millions
  3. WhatsApp Users in Kashmir Being Removed From the Platform: Here's Why
  4. Redmi K30 Retail Package's Live Images Leaked, More Official Teasers Arrive
  5. Why Inside Edge 2 Is One of Amazon’s Worst Indian Originals
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  8. Realme 5i Gets Wi-Fi Certification, Tipping Imminent Launch
  9. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
  10. Realme Teases Apple AirPods-Like Truly Wireless Earbuds for India
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Acquires Medium, the Oculus-Made VR 3D Sculpting Tool
  2. Redmi K30 Retail Package Leaked in Live Images; 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Dual-Frequency GPS Support Confirmed
  3. Cambridge Analytica Deceived Facebook Users, US FTC Finds
  4. Airtel Admits Flaw in Mobile App Could Have Exposed User Data of Millions, Issues Fix
  5. Realme 5i Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Certification, Tipping Imminent Launch
  6. Elon Musk Wins Defamation Trial Over His 'Pedo Guy' Tweet
  7. Huawei Band 4 Pro With NFC Support, SpO2 Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple May Use Qualcomm’s Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor in a 2020 iPhone
  9. BSNL Revises Rs. 29, Rs. 47 Prepaid Plans With Reduced Validity
  10. Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro and More Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.