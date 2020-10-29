Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Political Advertisements Ban Creates Confusion Ahead of US Presidential Elections

Facebook Political Advertisements Ban Creates Confusion Ahead of US Presidential Elections

Mistakes in implementing the ban on new paid advertisements led to US Republicans and Democrats blaming Facebook of undermining their respective campaigns.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 29 October 2020 13:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Political Advertisements Ban Creates Confusion Ahead of US Presidential Elections

To be in position to be used in days ahead, ads in Facebook library have to have run at least once

Highlights
  • Facebook banned new political advertising in week before the election
  • That ban kicked in on October 27
  • Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg was grilled on Capitol Hill on Wednesday

Confusion over political ads at Facebook marred the onset of what was supposed to be a cooling period ahead of the US presidential election.

Mistakes implementing a ban on new paid advertisements at Facebook during the week leading up to November 3 had rival parties complaining the leading social network was undermining campaign efforts.

"We're investigating the issues of some ads being paused incorrectly, and some advertisers having trouble making changes to their campaigns," Facebook product manager Rob Leathern said in a tweeted message when the ban kicked in on Tuesday.

"We're working quickly on these fixes."

California-based Facebook has tightened its rules on political advertising ahead of the 2020 election. In particular, it has prohibited attempts to undermine the electoral process.

The social media network also banned new political advertising in the week before the November 3 election. That ban kicked in on October 27.

Political advertisements could sidestep the ban by getting in position at Facebook prior to the deadline, with those behind them deciding when to activate them.

President Donald Trump's campaign displayed in a paid posts library at Facebook included what appeared to be a victory advertisement.

The animated advertisement showed a cartoon sunrise along with a smiling Trump head atop a flitting bird and a soundtrack featuring an agonised cry of "No" after the claim Trump was still president.

Megan Clasen, a senior media advisor for Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, tweeted a screen capture of a Trump ad with a picture of  the president and a message that "Election Day Is Today."

Former vice president Joe Biden's campaign was told by Facebook they could not launch advertisements saying election day was "today" or even "tomorrow," Clasen said in the tweet.

To be in position to be used in the days ahead, advertisements in the Facebook library have to have run at least once, if even to a just a very limited audience.

"When Facebook's latest ad policies were announced, we warned that they contained major loopholes that would likely enable election misinformation," said Media Matters president Angelo Carusone.

"Now we are seeing those warnings come to life."

Democratic political strategist Eric Reif put out word on Twitter that he and other were working to have advertisements mistakenly removed by Facebook restored at the social network.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg was grilled on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, with decisions regarding political content a hot button topic.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US Elections 2020
Apple, Amazon Under Antitrust Investigation in Germany: Report
LinkedIn Launches New ‘Career Explorer’ Tool for Job Seekers Looking to Switch Career Paths

Related Stories

Facebook Political Advertisements Ban Creates Confusion Ahead of US Presidential Elections
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  2. Oppo K7x Set to Launch on November 4
  3. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased by Company CEO
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Tech Deals This Week
  5. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  6. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
  7. Micromax Teases Design of Its Upcoming In-Series Phones
  8. Acer Launches Five Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A02s Geekbench Listing Tips Key Specifications
  10. LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Screen Accessory Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 10 ‘Sun Valley’ UI Overhaul in the Works, Release Scheduled for 2021: Report
  2. Google Play Testing New App Features Comparison Functionality: Report
  3. Nokia Cuts Profit Forecast and Revamps 5G Strategy Under New CEO Pekka Lundmark
  4. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor, Built-in Webcam Launching in India Soon
  5. Vi Emerged as Fastest Mobile Network in India, While Jio Led 4G Availability in Q3 2020: Ookla
  6. Vivo V20 Moonlight Sonata Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Offers
  7. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased Again, to Come With Grey Textured Back
  8. Twitter Representatives Apologise for Showing Leh in China at Joint Parliamentary Panel hearing
  9. BT Picks Ericsson to Deploy 5G Coverage in Major UK Cities Following Huawei Ban
  10. Google Renames the Chromebook Search Button to the Everything Button
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com