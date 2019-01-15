Facebook Testing Way to Share Events With Friends in Stories

Facebook is testing a new feature to let users share events that they are interesting in attending to on their Stories, so that they can coordinate with friends and enjoy events together. The feature will be available to both Android and iOS users in select countries.

According to a TechCrunch report on Monday, the test will involve a new option to 'Share to Your Story' that appears when you visit an event's page on Facebook.

"If shared, friends will see a tappable sticker within your Story that includes the event details and lets friends respond that they're also 'interested' right from the Story itself," the report added.

Friends also can tap on the sticker in the Story to visit the event page. Facebook has also included an inbuilt link to the event page, as well as a way to start a Messenger group chat with those friends who responded.

The test is currently rolling out to users in the US, Mexico, and Brazil, with users of both the Android and iOS apps eligible. To use the new test feature, go to the Events page, click Share below the date and time of the event, then tap Share to Story.

Friends can tap Interested to say they may attend, and you'll be able to see these responses.

Earlier this month, Facebook was spotted testing a dark mode in its Messenger app in select countries. The dark mode is only one of several that were recently released by popular app makers, with the aim to help users browse their apps at night without disturbing their sleep cycles or hurting their eyes.

Written with inputs from IANS