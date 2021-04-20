Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Takes on Clubhouse: Plans to Launch Soundbites Audio Clips, to Begin Testing Live Audio Rooms

Facebook Takes on Clubhouse: Plans to Launch Soundbites Audio Clips, to Begin Testing Live Audio Rooms

Facebook may launch its live audio rooms feature this summer.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2021 10:12 IST
Facebook Takes on Clubhouse: Plans to Launch Soundbites Audio Clips, to Begin Testing Live Audio Rooms

Facebook is looking to treat audio as a first-class medium in the way that we would photos or video

Highlights
  • Rapid growth of Clubhouse demonstrated potential of audio chat services
  • Facebook said in a blog post it would begin to test live audio rooms
  • Facebook said live audio rooms would launch by the summer

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday the company planned to launch several audio products, including Clubhouse-style live audio rooms and a way for users to find and play podcasts.

Facebook's incursion into the audio market comes as the sudden explosion of interest in Clubhouse, an audio app where billionaires and celebrities including Tesla CEO Elon Musk have popped in to chat, could be waning. Downloads of the Clubhouse app, which is only available on Apple's iOS devices, suffered an estimated 70 percent decline in downloads in March from February when it hit a high.

Zuckerberg said the world's largest social media network planned in the coming months to launch features including short-form audio clips called Soundbites and ways to create sound effects or improve audio quality. Facebook said in a blog post it would begin to test live audio rooms, which would launch by the summer.

Zuckerberg said Facebook was looking to "treat audio as a first-class medium in the way that we would photos or video" in an interview on Discord with Casey Newton, editor of newsletter Platformer.

The rapid growth of the year-old app Clubhouse has demonstrated the potential of audio chat services.

What is not clear is if Clubhouse, which just closed a new round of Series C funding in which a source said it was valued at $4 billion (roughly Rs. 29,870 crores), will have staying power as installs decline.

The app, which is not yet available on Android, faces competition from multiple companies working on Clubhouse clones. Twitter is testing its live audio feature Spaces, along with new features from Discord, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, Slack, and Spotify Technology.

Reddit also unveiled a preview of its "Reddit Talks" product to moderators on Monday.

Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated Clubhouse had a 72 percent decline in growth from about 9.6 million February installs to about 2.4 million in March.

Facebook, which has long been criticised for its handling of problematic content across its products, will face the challenges of moderating live and recorded audio content.

Facebook said its live audio rooms would be available on its Messenger product and in its main app. It said it would test the rooms with public figures as well as in Groups - a product the company has vigorously promoted as providing places for people with common interests but which have also been used to spread misinformation and organise extremist activity.

As part of the announcements, Zuckerberg also said Facebook is working with Spotify on "Project Boombox" to share and listen to music on its platform.

Facebook said users would be able to send donations, or tips, to creators in live audio rooms through "Stars". After launch, it will offer other types of monetisation like single-purchase access or subscription for rooms. It also announced an audio creator fund for Soundbites.

The company is working to attract more creators who are accustomed to receiving tips and other direct payments from fans.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Clubhouse
Shang-Chi Trailer Introduces Marvel’s First Asian Superhero

Related Stories

Facebook Takes on Clubhouse: Plans to Launch Soundbites Audio Clips, to Begin Testing Live Audio Rooms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  2. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  3. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched in India
  4. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  5. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Get Bug-Fixing Android 11 Update
  6. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  7. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  8. Oppo A74 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Suspend Non-Essential Orders in Delhi
#Latest Stories
  1. China Plans $3-Billion Supercomputing Centre to Analyse Data From Space
  2. Amazon Gets 9 ULA Satellite Launch Vehicles for Project Kuiper Broadband Internet Programme
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2 Details Surface, Battery Capacity, IP Rating Tipped
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Suspend Non-Essential Deliveries in Delhi Owing to Coronavirus Lockdown
  5. Realme RMX3161 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 750G SoC
  6. Scientists Bake Meteorites to Understand Atmospheres of Rocky Alien Planets
  7. Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE Tipped to Launch Smartphones With Under-Display Selfie Cameras Later This Year
  8. Flipkart Quick Expands to Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, 3 More Cities for Under-90 Minute Deliveries
  9. Realme to Launch Its First Phone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India ‘Very Soon’: Madhav Sheth
  10. Samsung Galaxy Jump Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, Could Be Powered by Dimensity 720
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com