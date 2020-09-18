Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Spying on Instagram Users Through Cameras, Lawsuit Alleges

Facebook Spying on Instagram Users Through Cameras, Lawsuit Alleges

The lawsuit springs from media reports in July that Instagram appeared to be accessing iPhone cameras even when they weren't being used.

By Robert Burnson, Bloomberg | Updated: 18 September 2020 11:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Spying on Instagram Users Through Cameras, Lawsuit Alleges

Facebook was accused of illegally harvesting the biometric data of more than 100 million Instagram users

Highlights
  • Facebook denied the reports and blamed a bug
  • New Jersey Instagram user Brittany Conditi filed the complaint
  • Brittany Conditi contends Instagram's use of the camera is intentional

Facebook is again being sued for allegedly spying on Instagram users, this time through the unauthorised use of their mobile phone cameras.

The lawsuit springs from media reports in July that the photo-sharing app appeared to be accessing iPhone cameras even when they weren't actively being used.

Facebook denied the reports and blamed a bug, which it said it was correcting, for triggering what it described as false notifications that Instagram was accessing iPhone cameras.

In the complaint filed Thursday in federal court in San Francisco, New Jersey Instagram user Brittany Conditi contends the app's use of the camera is intentional and done for the purpose of collecting “lucrative and valuable data on its users that it would not otherwise have access to.”

By “obtaining extremely private and intimate personal data on their users, including in the privacy of their own homes,” Instagram and Facebook are able to collect “valuable insights and market research,” according to the complaint.

Facebook declined to comment.

In a suit filed last month, Facebook was accused of using facial-recognition technology to illegally harvest the biometric data of its more than 100 million Instagram users. Facebook denied the claim and said that Instagram doesn't use face recognition technology.

© 2020 Bloomberg LP

 

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, Facial Recognition Biometric
Microsoft Surface Pro X to Get SQ2 Chip Upgrade, Platinum Colour Option: Report
OnePlus Buds Z May Launch as Affordable TWS Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T

Related Stories

Facebook Spying on Instagram Users Through Cameras, Lawsuit Alleges
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 Review
  2. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple Store Online's India Launch On September 23. Tim Cook's Message
  4. Zebronics Launches Juke Bar 9700 Pro Soundbar With 450W Speakers in India
  5. Vivo V20 Series Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  7. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  8. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Tipped to Be in the Works, Price and Specifications Leak
  9. WhatsApp and CSC Launch a Chatbot to Promote Digital Literacy
  10. Xiaomi India May Launch Mi Watch Color as Mi Watch Revolve on September 29
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 29,990
  2. TikTok US Deal: As Deadline Looms, Scramble Ensues on Structure
  3. OnePlus Buds Z May Launch as Affordable TWS Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T
  4. Facebook Spying on Instagram Users Through Cameras, Lawsuit Alleges
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro X to Get SQ2 Chip Upgrade, Platinum Colour Option: Report
  6. Facebook Moves to Curb Clashes on Its Internal Employee Message Board
  7. Acer Predator Helios 300, Predator Triton 300 Refreshed With 10th Gen Intel Processors in India
  8. She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Cast in the Lead for Disney+ Hotstar Series
  9. LG Q31 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple Fitness+ Service Envisioned Long Before Work-From-Home, Executives Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com