Technology News
loading

Facebook Shops Expanded to WhatsApp, Marketplace in Commerce Push

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during Facebook's last earnings release that e-commerce is one of the company's three key areas of focus.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 June 2021 10:20 IST
Facebook Shops Expanded to WhatsApp, Marketplace in Commerce Push

Facebook said it would in the coming months test an artificial intelligence tool called 'visual search'

Highlights
  • Facebook launched Shops last year as a way for people to buy products
  • Users will be able to use this search from content on the app
  • E-commerce is one of Facebook's three key areas of focus

Facebook is expanding its "Shops" feature to its messaging app WhatsApp in several countries and to Facebook Marketplace in the United States, the company said on Tuesday as it announced changes to its commerce tools.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said it would also introduce personalised advertisements in its Shops service based on users' shopping behaviour.

The social media giant, which launched Shops last year as a way for people to find and buy products on Facebook and Instagram as part of its push into ecommerce, said it has more than 300 million monthly Shops visitors and about 1.2 million monthly active Shops.

Zuckerberg said during Facebook's last earnings release that e-commerce is one of the company's three key areas of focus, along with working on augmented and virtual reality and helping content creators earn money on Facebook's platforms.

The company said it would in the coming months test an artificial intelligence tool called 'visual search' so users shopping on its photo-sharing site Instagram can click on items and find similar products in Shops.

Users will be able to use this search from content on the app or on photos on their own camera rolls, Zuckerberg said.

Facebook is also working on ways using augmented reality that shoppers can try on items, including from advertisements, Zuckerberg said, speaking in a live audio room on Facebook.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Shops, WhatsApp, Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram Visual Search, Marketplace
Google Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI Over Abusing Android in Smart TV Market

Related Stories

Facebook Shops Expanded to WhatsApp, Marketplace in Commerce Push
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google App on Android Phones Crashing After Latest Update, Users Report
  2. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  3. SpaceX's Starlink Expects It Can Provide Global Coverage Around September
  4. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  5. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  7. Facebook Live Audio Rooms, Podcasts Rolling Out in the US
  8. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  9. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Pro Could Launch Soon: Report
  10. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Are Back in Stock in India This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart, Local Rivals Said to Face Raised Costs Under New Indian E-Commerce Rules
  2. Facebook Shops Expanded to WhatsApp, Marketplace in Commerce Push
  3. Google Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI Over Abusing Android in Smart TV Market
  4. PhonePe on Adding Nearly 45 Million Monthly Active Users in COVID-Hit 2020
  5. Twitter Opens Applications to Test Super Follows Content Subscription, Ticketed Spaces Features
  6. PS5 India Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition
  7. Samsung Galaxy M22 to Debut With 25W Fast Charging Support, US FCC Site Suggests
  8. Google Drops Engineering Residency After Protests Over 'Systemic Pay Inequities'
  9. Google in EU Crosshairs Again With Advertising Antitrust Inquiry
  10. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Cross-Platform Upscaling Released, Challenges Nvidia’s RTX DLSS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com