Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook to Prompt Users Before Sharing Unread Links to Curb Spread of Fake News

Facebook to Prompt Users Before Sharing Unread Links to Curb Spread of Fake News

Facebook will let users choose if they want to open the article and read it or continue sharing it.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 May 2021 13:58 IST
Facebook to Prompt Users Before Sharing Unread Links to Curb Spread of Fake News

Facebook says that it looks to promote more informed sharing of news articles

Highlights
  • This is Facebook’s latest effort to curb fake news
  • Facebook new prompt will show up at the bottom of the app
  • Facebook looks to promote more conscious sharing on the platform

Facebook is looking to start showing prompts to users who share links to news stories and articles without reading them. This new prompt is the social platform's efforts to curb the spread of misinformation on Facebook. The company has suffered several controversies around fake news and spread of misinformation in the past years. It has now taken several steps to point users towards authentic information, especially during elections and the ongoing pandemic. This new prompt looks to be an addition to these measures, enabling users to share more informed information, rather than just going by the headline which can often be misleading.

The social media giant tweeted the announcement via Facebook Newsroom's Twitter handle on Monday. This feature is in testing mode and not all users will be able to see it immediately. For those who get it, if they go to share a news article link that they haven't opened, Facebook will show a prompt encouraging them to open it and read it first, before sharing it with others. Facebook says that it looks to promote more informed sharing of news articles with this prompt.

If Facebook recognises that a user is sharing a link without opening it, a prompt will show up at the bottom of the window with a message that reads, “You're about to share this article without opening it.” Facebook cautions that sharing articles without reading them may mean missing key facts. It offers two options for users to choose from — Open Article or Continue Sharing.

While this is a thoughtful step forward to more conscious sharing, Facebook still has a long drawn battle against spread of fake news on the platform. Just last month, Facebook and Twitter removed about 100 posts and URLs after the government asked them to remove content that was critical of the handling of the current medical crisis or spreading fake news around the pandemic.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Share, Fake News, Facebook News
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 12 Output at Foxconn Factory in India Said to Be Down 50 Percent Amid COVID-19 Surge
Spotify Makes It Easier to Share Specific Parts of a Podcast With Timestamp Sharing, More Features Added

Related Stories

Facebook to Prompt Users Before Sharing Unread Links to Curb Spread of Fake News
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Harley-Davidson Goes All-Electric, Launches LiveWire Motorcycle Brand
  2. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak
  3. Why India Celebrates May 11 as National Technology Day
  4. Google Starts Showing COVID-19 Vaccine, Hospital Beds, Oxygen Updates in India
  5. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  6. Infinix Hot 10T With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launched
  7. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  8. GOQii Vital 4 Fitness Band With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  9. Facebook CEO Asked to Cancel Plans for Instagram for Younger Kids
  10. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Nothing to Launch Ear 1 TWS Earbuds in June
  2. Asus ZenFone 8 Price Surfaces Ahead of May 12 Launch, Could Start at EUR 700
  3. Spotify Makes It Easier to Share Specific Parts of a Podcast With Timestamp Sharing, More Features Added
  4. Facebook to Prompt Users Before Sharing Unread Links to Curb Spread of Fake News
  5. iPhone 12 Output at Foxconn Factory in India Said to Be Down 50 Percent Amid COVID-19 Surge
  6. Poco F3 GT Specifications Leak via Online Listing Ahead of Launch
  7. Virtual NFT Hoodie from Label Overpriced Sells for $26,000
  8. Sony PS5 DualSense Controller Now Works With iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV for Remote Play
  9. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ Specifications Tipped by Alleged TENAA Listings
  10. Dave Bautista Joins Knives Out 2 Cast Opposite Daniel Craig: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com