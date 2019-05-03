Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Settlement With US FTC Likely to Include WhatsApp: Report

Facebook Settlement With US FTC Likely to Include WhatsApp: Report

It was not immediately clear whether Instagram would also be covered under the settlement.

By | Updated: 3 May 2019 10:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Settlement With US FTC Likely to Include WhatsApp: Report

Photo Credit: Amy Osborne/ AFP

Facebook's potential settlement with US regulators over breaches of consumer data privacy is nearing completion, and the agreement will likely include its WhatsApp messaging service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. https://on.wsj.com/2Y7dNr9

Politico reported on Wednesday that Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) were negotiating a possible settlement that would require the company to create an independent privacy oversight committee and take other steps to safeguard users.

The FTC has been investigating revelations that Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. The probe has focused on whether the sharing of data and other disputes violated a 2011 agreement with the FTC to safeguard user privacy.

Facebook announced last week that it had set aside $3 billion (roughly Rs. 21,000 crores) to cover the settlement.

It was not immediately clear whether Instagram, another Facebook-owned service, would also be covered under the settlement, the Wall Street Journal report said.

Facebook and the FTC declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTC, Facebook, UK
SpaceX Confirms Crew Dragon Capsule Destroyed in April Test Accident
Facebook Bans Alex Jones, Other Extremist Figures
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Facebook Settlement With US FTC Likely to Include WhatsApp: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. BSNL ‘Bumper Offer’ of Additional 2.21GB Daily Data Benefit Extended
  2. NASA Says Aluminium Fraud Caused $700-Million Satellite Failure
  3. A Space Rock Crashed Into the Moon During Lunar Eclipse, Scientists Say
  4. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  5. Amazon Summer Sale's 'Lowest Prices' on Smartphones Revealed
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  7. Garmin Launches 4 New Forerunner GPS-Enabled Smartwatches
  8. Redmi Snapdragon 855 Phone Won’t Be Called Redmi X, GM Confirms
  9. iPad mini (2019) Review
  10. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Get New Features in Open Beta
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.