Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Says It Stored 'Millions' of Unencrypted Instagram Passwords

Facebook Says It Stored 'Millions' of Unencrypted Instagram Passwords

, 19 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Says It Stored 'Millions' of Unencrypted Instagram Passwords

"Millions" of Instagram users had their passwords stored in unencrypted form on internal servers, Facebook said Thursday, raising its original estimate of tens of thousands.

"We discovered additional logs of Instagram passwords being stored in a readable format. We now estimate that this issue impacted millions of Instagram users," Facebook said in a blog post.

"We will be notifying these users as we did the others. Our investigation has determined that these stored passwords were not internally abused or improperly accessed," the social network said.

Facebook, Instagram's parent company, revealed last month that the unencrypted passwords of hundreds of millions of users had been stored, putting the number of Instagram users affected in the tens of thousands.

The social network's handling of user data has been a flashpoint for controversy since it admitted last year that Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy, used an app that may have hijacked the private details of 87 million users.

Facebook has announced a series of moves to tighten handling of data, including eliminating most of its data-sharing partnerships with outside companies.

The California firm reaches an estimated 2.7 billion people with its core social network, Instagram and messaging applications.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Facebook
Amazon and Google End Spat, Agree to Allow Each Other's Streaming Apps
Uber Unveils Safety Measures After College Student's Murder
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Facebook Says It Stored 'Millions' of Unencrypted Instagram Passwords
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Teased to Offer a 'Smooth and Fast' Experience
  2. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  3. Redmi 7 Could Launch Alongside Redmi Y3, Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain Hints
  4. Honor 20 Pro Image Leak Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Periscope Sensor
  5. Hotstar Premium Monthly Subscription Price Hiked
  6. Lcare Watch Review
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Bringing Animated Stickers to All Its Platforms
  8. Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 Price and India Launch Date Revealed
  9. MacBook Air 2018 Gets Brighter Display With macOS 10.14.4 Update
  10. Realme 3 Pro India Launch Set for Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.