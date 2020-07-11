Technology News
loading

Facebook Repairs Bug That Prompted Brief iOS App Outages

App users began reporting on Twitter early Friday that they were unable to open Spotify and other sites.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 11 July 2020 11:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Repairs Bug That Prompted Brief iOS App Outages

Facebook has resolved the issue that triggered crashes for apps including Spotify and Pinterest

Highlights
  • Many users began reporting problems with their iOS apps on Friday
  • Facebook has fixed the code change causing the outages
  • A major spike in problems was reported around 10:30am on Friday

Popular smartphone apps including Spotify and Pinterest suffered outages Friday for a few hours due to a bug in Facebook's systems.

Facebook has resolved the problem, a spokesperson said.

"Earlier today, a code change triggered crashes for some iOS apps using the Facebook SDK," or software development kit, the spokesperson said.

"We identified the issue quickly and resolved it. We apologise for any inconvenience."

App users began reporting on Twitter early Friday that they were unable to open Spotify and other sites.

Downdetector, which monitors for internet problems in real time, showed a rise in problems for a number of applications, including Spotify, Pinterest, Waze, and The New York Times.

It reported a major spike in problems around 10:30am GMT (4pm IST), and a decline in user issues at around 1pm GMT (6:30pm IST).

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook SDK, Facebook, iOS
Apple Supplier Foxconn Said to Plan $1 Billion Investment in India
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $3 Million to Test Universal Basic Income

Related Stories

Facebook Repairs Bug That Prompted Brief iOS App Outages
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  3. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  4. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  5. Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Which Is the Best?
  6. Motorola One Vision Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 Launched
  7. Unusual Gel-Like Substance on Moon Finally Identified: Study
  8. OnePlus Pods True Wireless Earbuds Teased Ahead of OnePlus Nord Launch
  9. Poco M2 Pro Review
  10. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, Instagram Ban Content Promoting 'Conversion Therapy'
  2. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $3 Million to Test Universal Basic Income
  3. Facebook Repairs Bug That Prompted Brief iOS App Outages
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Said to Plan $1 Billion Investment in India
  5. US Unveils Tariffs on France Over Digital Tax but Delays Collection
  6. Amazon Bans, Then Un-Bans TikTok From Employee Mobile Devices
  7. OnePlus Pods True Wireless Earbuds Teased, Tipped to be Sold via Amazon India
  8. Apple’s New MacBook Air to Go Into Mass Production in Q4, Redesigned MacBook Pro Models Planned for 2021: Kuo
  9. Oppo Enco W31, Oppo Enco M31 Wireless Headphones Get Temporary Price Cuts in India
  10. PUBG Mobile, Spotify, Tinder, Many Other iOS Apps Back After Brief Outage, Facebook SDK May Be the Cause
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com