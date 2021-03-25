Technology News
  Facebook Testing Re Entry App for Prisoners Transitioning Back Into Society

Facebook Testing Re-Entry App for Prisoners Transitioning Back Into Society

“We’ve been exploring different ways to help close gaps faced by those in marginalised communities across our apps,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

By Jillian Ward and Kurt Wagner, Bloomberg | Updated: 25 March 2021 15:55 IST
Facebook Testing Re-Entry App for Prisoners Transitioning Back Into Society

A promotion for new software called The Re-Entry App was shared at the top of some users’ Instagram

Highlights
  • Facebook often experiments with service and app ideas
  • Zuckerberg wanted Facebook to build products to advance racial justice
  • Instagram has an equity team that builds new features

Facebook is building a service for people who are transitioning from prison back into society, part of an apparent effort within the company to create more products for marginalised communities.

A promotion for new software called The Re-Entry App was shared at the top of some users' Instagram feeds on Wednesday. The notification, proposing help with “preparing for life after prison with community support,” asked users to click for early access to try the app and provide feedback.

“We've been exploring different ways to help close gaps faced by those in marginalised communities across our apps,” a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement. “This was only intended to be an internal test and we took down the notice as soon as we learned it briefly ran externally.” Facebook often experiments with service and app ideas that never materialise or morph into something else.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said last June that he wanted Facebook to start “building products to advance racial justice” and Instagram has an equity team that builds “new features that respond to the needs of underserved communities.”

© 2021 Bloomberg LP

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

