Facebook Quietly Releases Pinterest Clone App, 'Hobbi'

The app is available for iPhone users and it was created by New Product Experimentation (NPE) team.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 14 February 2020 18:02 IST
Hobbi was created by New Product Experimentation

Highlights
  • Facebook has quietly released a new app called 'Hobbi'
  • The app is available for iPhone users
  • The app is currently available in 84 countries

Social media giant Facebook has quietly released a new app like Pinterest called 'Hobbi', a photo and video sharing app designed for documenting users hobbies.

The app is available for iPhone users and it was created by New Product Experimentation (NPE) a team within Facebook tasked with experimenting new products and services, CNET reported on Thursday.

According to its page in the App Store, in this photo-sharing app one can capture and organise their creative process like cooking, baking, arts and crafts, fitness or home decor.

The app is currently available in 84 countries, including the US, Australia as well as Canada, according to Sensor Tower and has fewer than 5,000 downloads.

Facebook so far has launched just a handful of NPE Team-branded apps. Last year, it launched a chat app for making friends called Bump and a social music app Aux.

Additionally, a meme editor called Whale, has already shut down.

Comments

Facebook, Pinterest, Hobbi
Cancelling MWC 2020 'Was Only Option', Says Organiser GSMA
Maska: Netflix Film to Release in March, First Look Out With ‘The Maska Song’

