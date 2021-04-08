Technology News
loading

Facebook Portal TV Now Supports Zoom, GoToMeeting Video Calls

Facebook Portal TV will now let you attend video calls from the comfort of your couch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 April 2021 15:28 IST
Facebook Portal TV Now Supports Zoom, GoToMeeting Video Calls

Photo Credit: Facebook

Portal TV users can now attend video calls on bigger screens with the latest update

Highlights
  • Facebook Portal TV was launched in September 2019
  • Standard Portal devices already supported Zoom and GoToMeeting
  • A recent survey showed 55 percent of employees prefer work from home

Facebook's Portal TV will now support Zoom and GoToMeeting. The two video conferencing services, along with BlueJeans and Webex, were already available on Portal, Portal Mini, and Portal+ devices. The new additions to Portal TV should make attending video calls for your work-from-home sessions easier and your virtual gatherings more fun. Facebook had launched its Portal TV streaming device back in September 2019 along with standard portal devices. A recent survey also showed that over 50 percent employees now prefer work from home.

Through a blog post on its Tech page, Facebook announced that Zoom and GoToMeeting will be added to its Portal TV devices.

The social media platform said that Portal's Smart Camera helps keeps the users in the frame all the time and Smart Sound enhances the users' voice while minimising the background noise. “Now, your favourite Zoom functionality extends to the largest screen in your home, so you can work from your couch as well as your desk. That includes joining breakout rooms for brainstorming in smaller groups, calendar integration to help you stay on top of your schedule, screen sharing to improve remote collaboration, and virtual backgrounds to improve your overall experience,” the post said.

The blog post also mentioned that according to a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), 55 percent of employees now prefer to have work from home scheduled for more than three days a week.

Facebook launched its standard Portal video chatting devices and Portal TV in September 2019. The social media giant also added WhatsApp-calling capabilities to its standard Portal devices. Last year, Facebook announced it is expanding its Augmented Reality (AR) reach to third-party developers who use Facebook's Spark AR. Creators will be able to share the effects they created using Spark AR to users across Messenger and Portal starting in early 2021. There has been no further information from Facebook regarding this.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Portal, Portal, Portal TV, Zoom, GoToMeeting
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Google I/O Goes Virtual This Year, Will Commence on May 18 and Registrations Are Free

Related Stories

Facebook Portal TV Now Supports Zoom, GoToMeeting Video Calls
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia Smartphone Portfolio Gets Updated With 6 New Models
  2. JioFiber Offers 30 Days Extra Validity on All Annual Plans
  3. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes World’s Billionaires List Once Again
  4. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Details Leaked
  5. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU Launched
  6. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  7. Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops, New Monitors Launched
  8. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  9. Acer Nitro 5 With Ryzen 5 5600H, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched
  10. Realme GT 5G Expected to Launch in India Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Phones Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Available With Cashback of Rs. 5,000; Offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra as Well
  3. Asus ROG Phone 5 First Sale in India on April 15 via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spotted on NFC Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  5. Samsung, Olympus Tipped to Collaborate for Next-Generation Flagship Galaxy Smartphone Cameras
  6. Tesla Said to Scout for Showroom Space in 3 Cities in India, Hires Executive for Lobbying
  7. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched in India
  8. MS Paint and Snipping Tool Can Now Be Updated via Microsoft Store
  9. India the Fastest Growing App Market in 2020, With Highest Growth in Education Vertical: Adjust Report
  10. Nokia G20 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com