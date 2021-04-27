Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook in Process to Build Its Own In App Podcast Player, Will Be Separate From Spotify Miniplayer: Report

Facebook in Process to Build Its Own In-App Podcast Player, Will Be Separate From Spotify Miniplayer: Report

It is possible this will operate through RSS or that creator will have a backend way to upload their content to Facebook.

By ANI | Updated: 27 April 2021 10:15 IST
Facebook in Process to Build Its Own In-App Podcast Player, Will Be Separate From Spotify Miniplayer: Report

Facebook could gather data about shows and listeners and target its own advertisements against them

Highlights
  • Facebook says more than 170 million people connect to podcast pages
  • More than 35 million people are members of fan groups around shows
  • Podcasts are still primarily an ad-based product

Social media giant Facebook is reportedly building its own in-app podcast player, the company confirmed on Monday.

According to The Verge, the new addition will be separate from its new in-app Spotify player. Podcasters will be able to distribute their shows through their Facebook page and will opt into doing so. However, the exact product details are still unclear.

It is possible this will operate through RSS or that creator will have a backend way to upload their content to Facebook. This functionality is expected to roll out within the next "few months," according to a Facebook blog post.

As reported by The Verge, last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg described the Spotify partnership as being primarily about "music" during a chat with ''Platformer'' writer Casey Newton. But Spotify's release about its Facebook mini-player today specifically calls out its use case for podcasts.

With the upcoming feature, users will be able to share episodes and listen to them from within the Facebook app without navigating to Spotify. But the company has other plans to be more ingrained in the podcasting ecosystem.

Facebook says more than 170 million people connect to podcast pages, and more than 35 million people are members of fan groups around shows.

In addition, podcasts are still primarily an ad-based product, implying that Facebook could gather data about shows and listeners and target its own advertisements against them, possibly giving creators a cut.

It could also offer creators a way to put them behind a subscription paywall, similarly to Apple's forthcoming Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, which Apple announced last week. Facebook's formal entry into the podcast player space would mean nearly all the tech giants run their own podcast products, including Apple, Google, and Amazon, on top of Spotify and other smaller apps.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Spotify, podcasts
Spotify Teams Up With Facebook to Let Users Play Music, Podcasts on the Social Network App

Related Stories

Facebook in Process to Build Its Own In-App Podcast Player, Will Be Separate From Spotify Miniplayer: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BigBasket Data of Over 20 Million Users Allegedly Leaked on Dark Web
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Set to Kick Off: Check Out Date, Top Offers
  3. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  4. iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend With 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched in India
  5. Oppo A53s 5G Set to Launch in India Today, to Go on Sale via Flipkart
  6. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  7. Mi 11X First Impressions: Premium Specs at an Attention-Grabbing Price
  8. Oscars Winners 2021 — the Full List
  9. Xiaomi Is Said to be Working on Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  10. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Group Admin Not Liable for Objectionable Post by Other Member: Bombay High Court
  2. Facebook in Process to Build Its Own In-App Podcast Player, Will Be Separate From Spotify Miniplayer: Report
  3. Spotify Teams Up With Facebook to Let Users Play Music, Podcasts on the Social Network App
  4. Moto G60 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo A53s 5G Set to Launch in India Today, to Go on Sale via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  6. Mi 11X, Mi QLED TV 75 to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple’s AirDrop Vulnerability Can Leak User Details to Anyone in Proximity: Researchers
  8. Twitter Plans to Add 'Tip Jar' Feature to Let Creators Monetise Content: Report
  9. Moto G20 With Unisoc T700 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi Working on Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com