Facebook has redesigned its Page sections in India to make it easier to differentiate between personal and public profiles. Facebook Pages are different from profiles and they are specifically meant for businesses, brands, organisations and public figures to share their stories and connect with people. The new Page design, Facebook says, aims to make it easier to find and manage activities. It brings the ability to follow others and share likes and comments on updates from one's own Page. The new Page design is said to make it easier for businesses to understand actionable insights on content performance including audience trends.

The new Page redesign, Facebook asserts, aims to make it simpler for public figures and creators in India to build a community and achieve their business objectives on the platform. The whole layout is said to be more intuitive with a crisper look and feel. It claims to make navigation easier between a personal profile and a public Page. Facebook says that it is bringing a dedicated news feed to Pages, making it easier for businesses and organisations to follow trends, interact with peers, and engage with fans. The news feed is said to also offer suggestions of new connections such as other public figures, Pages, Groups, and trending content.

Facebook says that Page conversations will now be visible to wider audiences and surface more frequently in the followers' News Feeds. It has also introduced the ability to follow a Page directly from comments and recommendation posts. The social media platform is also introducing a new text-based Q&A format to support richer, interactive conversations.

Followers of a Page will now receive updates from their favourite Pages. Facebook has also updated task-based admin control, including the ability to clearly assign and manage admin access and allocate permissions based on specific tasks. Page admins can now be given full or varying levels of access to manage specific tasks including Insights, Ads, Content, Community Activity, and Messages.

Lastly, the new Page design is said to also bring improved safety and integrity features to detect activities like hate speech, violent, sexual or spammy content, and impersonation. Pages with verified badges are said to have wider visibility and their comments may also appear higher in posts. Facebook confirms that the new design will not affect existing ad campaigns and existing admin rights for Pages.