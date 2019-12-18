Technology News
loading

Facebook Owns Top Four of the Most Downloaded Apps of the Decade

Other most downloaded apps of the decade include Snapchat, Skype, TikTok, UC Browser, YouTube, and Twitter.

By | Updated: 18 December 2019 13:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Owns Top Four of the Most Downloaded Apps of the Decade

Most downloaded apps included Snapchat (fifth), Skype (sixth), TikTok (seventh)

Highlights
  • Communication and social media apps are consumer favourites: App Annie
  • Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram grabbed the top four spots
  • "Tinder was the most successful dating app of the decade"

Despite courting controversies for couple of years like data privacy scandals and anti-market practices, Facebook and its family of apps have dominated as most downloaded apps of the decade -- with main app Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram grabbing the top four spots in the top 10 apps of the decade list. According to data analytics platform App Annie, Facebook has dominated the mobile space representing the four most downloaded apps of the decade (the 2010-2019 period).

"Communication and social media apps are consumer favourites, accounting for 7 of the top 10 apps by downloads this decade," said App Annie.

Other most downloaded apps of this decade were Snapchat (fifth), Skype (sixth), TikTok (seventh), UC Browser (eighth), YouTube (ninth) and Twitter (10th) on the list.

In terms of top 10 apps by all-time consumer spend, video streaming platform Netflix topped the chart, followed by Tinder and Pandora Music.

"Tinder was the most successful dating app of the decade in terms of consumer spend, coming in second place in the overall ranking behind Netflix," said the report.

Others in the top 10 apps in the consumer spend list were Spotify and HBO Now, among others.

 

Subway Surfers was the most downloaded app game of the decade, driven by its strong adoption in India which accounted for over 15 percent of its all-time downloads (iOS & Google Play combined).

Games like Clash of Clans, Monster Strike, Candy Crush Saga were the top 3 apps by all-time consumer spend.

"Clash of Clans and Candy Crush Saga stand out as the only two apps to appear on both the top apps by downloads and consumer spend lists. Monster Strike, Puzzle & Dragons and Fate/Grand Order rounded out the top 5 apps by consumer spend for the decade," said App Annie.

With a 5 percent increase in downloads, and 15 percent growth in consumer spend (excluding third-party Android) year-over-year in 2019, this trend is set to continue in 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, App Annie, Skype, UC Browser, Twitter
UIDAI Shelves Plan to Hire Social Media Monitoring Agency to Track Online Conversations
Jio Fiber Brings Data Vouchers Starting at Rs. 101 to Offer Up to 2TB Additional Data
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Facebook Owns Top Four of the Most Downloaded Apps of the Decade
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  2. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  3. Realme Buds Air Review
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  6. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India
  7. Elon Musk's SpaceX to Carry Cannabis to Space Next Year
  8. CRISPR to Water on Mars: 6 Biggest Scientific Breakthroughs of the Decade
  9. JBL Unveils Solar-Powered Headphones With ‘Virtually Unlimited Playtime’
  10. Xiaomi May Have a Motorola Razr (2019) Competitor in the Works
#Latest Stories
  1. IMAX With Laser Looks Set to Enter India With PVR Cinemas in Mumbai
  2. Jio Fiber Brings Data Vouchers Starting at Rs. 101 to Offer Up to 2TB Additional Data
  3. Facebook Owns Top Four of the Most Downloaded Apps of the Decade
  4. UIDAI Shelves Plan to Hire Social Media Monitoring Agency to Track Online Conversations
  5. Jabra Elite 75t Truly Wireless Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Next Task for NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft: Kiss an Asteroid and Avoid Mount Doom
  7. Samsung Galaxy A01 With 3,000mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Announced: Specifications
  8. JBL Reflect Eternal Solar-Powered Headphones Unveiled With 'Virtually Unlimited Playtime'
  9. Vivo X30 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA
  10. German YouTuber Fights Video Giant for Rights as Ad Revenue Dwindles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.