Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook, Microsoft Voice Concerns Over Their Games Appearing on Apple's App Store Amidst Antitrust Probes

Facebook, Microsoft Voice Concerns Over Their Games Appearing on Apple's App Store Amidst Antitrust Probes

Apple is subject to four probes by the European Commission, three of which are into its App Store and its restrictive rules.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 August 2020 10:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Microsoft Voice Concerns Over Their Games Appearing on Apple's App Store Amidst Antitrust Probes

The European Commission in June opened four probes into Apple

Highlights
  • Apple dismissed criticism of its App Store rules
  • Facebook said its gaming app was only available as a streaming service
  • Microsoft said Apple consistently treats gaming apps differently

Facebook and Microsoft's grievances over how their gaming apps appear on Apple's App Store may feed into an EU investigation into the iPhone maker's business as EU antitrust regulators said such concerns are on their radar.

The European Commission in June opened four probes into Apple, three of which are into its App Store and its restrictive rules, including requirements that app developers use its own in-app purchasing system.

US social media giant Facebook and Microsoft are the latest companies to voice concerns about the rules, which have drawn criticism from app developers who say they create an uneven playing field to compete with the iPhone maker.

Asked about Facebook and Microsoft's issues with Apple, Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta said in a statement: "The Commission is aware of these concerns regarding Apple's App Store rules."

She did not provide details.

Apple dismissed criticism of its App Store rules, saying that all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines whose aim is to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field for developers.

Facebook last week said its gaming app was only available on Apple's App Store as a streaming service and that users will not be able to play games.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company had to remove gameplay functionality entirely to secure Apple's approval of its Facebook Gaming app.

Microsoft, which has a game-streaming service called Project xCloud said: "Apple stands alone as the only general purpose platform to deny consumers from cloud gaming and game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass."

"It consistently treats gaming apps differently, applying more lenient rules to non-gaming apps even when they include interactive content," it added in an emailed statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple App Store, Antitrust, Facebook, Facebook Gaming, Microsoft, Xbox, PProject xCloud
Facebook Financial Formed to Help In-Platform Payment Services
Google Introduces ‘People Cards’ in India to Let You Build Your Public Profile for Search Engine

Related Stories

Facebook, Microsoft Voice Concerns Over Their Games Appearing on Apple's App Store Amidst Antitrust Probes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro to Get a Special Edition, May Carry an Orange Hue
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone
  3. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Camera Improvements
  4. WhatsApp Users May Soon Be Able to Sync Chat History Across Platforms
  5. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Mi Note 10 Lite in India as Mi 10i
  6. Realme Smart TV Now Available via Offline Stores in India
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Deals Available on Last Day
  8. Oppo A6 May Launch in India as Successor to Oppo A5 Next Month: Report
  9. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 Surfaces on Company’s Website Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, More Tech Giants Back Legal Challenge to Trump’s Work Visa Block
  2. Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications,Offers
  3. Google Introduces ‘People Cards’ in India to Let You Build Your Public Profile for Search Engine
  4. Facebook, Microsoft Voice Concerns Over Their Games Appearing on Apple's App Store Amidst Antitrust Probes
  5. Facebook Financial Formed to Help In-Platform Payment Services
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue Variant Announced in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Smart TV Now Available via 1,250 Offline Stores Across India
  8. Airtel Offering 1GB High-Speed Data, Voice Calling Benefits as a Free Trial to Inactive Users: Report
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone
  10. iPhone Shipments Could Decline up to 30 percent if WeChat Removed from Apple App Store Worldwide: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com