Technology News
loading

Facebook Owner Is Behind $60-Million Deal for Meta Name Rights

A MetaBank spokesperson also confirmed Meta Platforms' involvement.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 December 2021 13:39 IST
Facebook Owner Is Behind $60-Million Deal for Meta Name Rights

Meta has invested heavily in virtual reality and augmented reality

Highlights
  • A MetaBank spokesperson confirmed Meta Platforms' involvement in the deal
  • Beige Key is said to be affiliated with the Meta Platforms
  • Facebook parent firm announced its shift to Meta Platforms in October

Meta Platforms, the owner of social media network Facebook, is behind a $60 million (roughly Rs. 455.1921 crore) deal to acquire the trademark assets of the US regional bank Meta Financial Group, spokespeople for the companies said on Monday.

The deal underscores how valuable the Meta name has become for the technology giant, which is betting that its focus on the metaverse — shared digital spaces accessed via the internet through an array of devices — will pay off handsomely in the coming years. Meta Financial had said in a regulatory filing on Monday that a Delaware company called Beige Key LLC agreed to acquire the worldwide rights to its company names for $60 million in cash.

It did not disclose who the owner of Beige Key was. "Beige Key is affiliated with us and we have acquired these trademark assets," a Meta Platforms spokesperson said.

A MetaBank spokesperson also confirmed Meta Platforms' involvement. As well as offering products through its MetaBank subsidiary including consumer savings, loans and credit cards, and commercial lending, Meta Financial partners with institutions including government agencies and financial technology firms to offer banking services with the aim of bolstering financial inclusion. Facebook said in October its parent company had changed its name to Meta Platforms.

The tech giant, which has invested heavily in virtual reality and augmented reality, sees the metaverse as the successor to the mobile internet. Last week, Meta Platforms opened up its previously invite-only Horizon Worlds app, where users of its Quest virtual reality headsets can play games and interact as avatars, to over-18 users in the United States and Canada.

The metaverse concept, which has cropped up on several Silicon Valley companies' earnings calls and which will require cooperation among tech giants, could be more than a decade away from being fully realized. The Meta Platforms spokesperson said the company engaged in discussions with Meta Financial before Facebook's name change was announced.

In the filing, Meta Financial said it had embarked on a brand strategy review earlier this year, but the MetaBank spokesperson declined to comment on the negotiations beyond the contents of the filing. Meta Financial's shares were trading 1.5 percent lower in mid-afternoon trading, giving it a market capitalization of around $1.74 billion (roughly Rs. 13203.80 crore)

Meta Platforms was up 1.6 percent, valuing it at $933 billion (roughly Rs. 7,08,06,09 crore).

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta
Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops Launched in India

Related Stories

Facebook Owner Is Behind $60-Million Deal for Meta Name Rights
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears on Official Website Ahead of Launch
  5. How Does a Solar Eclipse Look Like From Space? NASA Shares Images
  6. Apple Brings iOS 15.2 With App Privacy Report, Apple Music Voice Plan
  7. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  8. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  9. Vivo V23 With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in India in January
  10. 6 Cool WhatsApp Features Launched In 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Owner Is Behind $60-Million Deal for Meta Name Rights
  2. NASA's Sleeping Bag May Prevent Astronauts' Eyeballs From Getting Warped
  3. Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops Launched in India
  4. Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 5G Could Help Attract Over a Billion Android Users: JP Morgan
  5. iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3 Released With App Privacy Report, Apple Music Voice Plan
  6. PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers Get 3 New Colourways, 5 Colourful PS5 Console Covers Announced for 2022
  7. Grofers Renames Itself Blinkit as CEO Albinder Dhindsa Eyes Faster Deliveries
  8. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro December Feature Drop With Digital Car Key Support Rolling Out: Report
  9. NASA Says Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole Has a 'Leak'
  10. Vivo S12 Series Launch Date Set for December 22 in China, Reservations Open
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com