Technology News
loading

Facebook Takes Aim at Zoom With Messenger Rooms Launch

"Messenger Rooms" is tailored for socialising with friends and family whether it be birthdays, happy hours, book clubs, or parent groups.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 25 April 2020 10:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Takes Aim at Zoom With Messenger Rooms Launch

Facebook users will be able to create virtual rooms on Messenger Rooms

Highlights
  • The launch comes amid surging use of Zoom
  • Messenger Rooms will roll out to all in the coming weeks
  • It supports up to 50 participants

Facebook on Friday unveiled a new video chat service with virtual "rooms" where people can pop in to visit friends, aiming at users turning to the popular Zoom platform during the pandemic. Through the Facebook Messenger application, users will be able to start video call sessions that as many as 50 friends can join and linger in as long as they wish, even if they don't have Facebook accounts.

Unlike work video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, "Messenger Rooms" is tailored for socialising with friends and family whether it be birthdays, happy hours, book clubs or parent groups.

"This is designed to be more serendipitous and spontaneous," chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said while briefing AFP on Rooms.

"I just keep a window open on my computer or phone and people who I normally wouldn't go out of my way to call just sort of drop by."

"I feel like we are missing that in our lives right now," he added.

The launch comes amid surging use of Zoom, which was designed as a business video platform, and other online chat services.

Facebook users will be able to create virtual rooms and decide who to invite to join, according to Zuckerberg.

"I could be hanging out on a couch on the weekend and send out an invite to all my friends to come to a 'hanging-out-on-the-couch room,'" Zuckerberg said.

Fun features include augmented-reality effects such as bunny ears and aliens, along with immersive fake backgrounds.

Everyone invited

In an unusual step, people don't need Facebook accounts or apps to visit Messenger Rooms.

"People can just send a link to their grandmother or whomever," Zuckerberg said.

"You can tap on the link from anywhere and if you don't have the app it will open in your browser."

Facebook said it built in defences to prevent unwanted guests from entering virtual rooms.

"There are tools to kick people out easily; lock rooms, or close them if things are going badly," Zuckerberg said.

In the background, Facebook will make a priority of getting word of rooms to friends users show interest in engaging.

Facebook does not view or listen to calls, and people who create rooms control who gets in, according to Messenger vice president Stan Chudnovsky.

Messenger Rooms was expected to be available to Facebook's nearly 2.5 billion users around the work in coming weeks.

Use of video calls and conferencing has rocketed as people work, learn, and socialise remotely while staying home to avoid the coronavirus.

Many people have turned to Zoom, which has scrambled to stem security problems such as data hacking and harassment by individuals who crash sessions in what is referred to as "Zoombombing."

Video "presence" services from Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and other technology firms have been ramping up capabilities and features to be the preferred platform.

"Through this period people are relying on social and communication services more than ever," Zuckerberg said.

WhatsApp upgrade
Facebook plans to add ways to create "rooms" from its Instagram and WhatsApp messaging platforms as well as using its Portal smart screens.

Facebook is also doubling the number of people who can simultaneously take part in WhatsApp video calls to eight.

Increasing video chat group size at WhatsApp is more technically challenging because calls are encrypted end-to-end, according to Zuckerberg.

In a more intimate direction, Facebook's dating service will add an option to invite people on virtual dates using Messenger video chat.

Facebook also expanded live streaming features at the social network and Instagram as people increasingly go online for cooking lessons, religious services, exercise classes, and more.

The social network is adding a way for host of live online events to allow performers to charge admission fees.

"Our hope is that by making it so you can charge a fee it will help support creators and services that rely on in-person appearances," Zuckerberg said.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook Messenger, Messenger Rooms, Facebook, Zoom, Instagram, WhatsApp
Eros STX Wants Its Own MCU as It Looks to Hollywood, China, and Beyond
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better

Related Stories

Facebook Takes Aim at Zoom With Messenger Rooms Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Launches Rs. 401 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  2. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
  3. Asus Zenfone Max M2 Is Getting Android 10 Update
  4. Realme Android TV Reportedly Gets Google Certification, To Launch Soon
  5. Realme 3, Realme 3i Join Realme UI Open Beta Programme
  6. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Discontinued in India After iPhone SE Launch
  7. 5 Alternative Apps to Zoom App
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  9. Realme 3, Realme 6 Pro Get April 2020 Security Patch, Camera Fixes, and More
  10. Lockdown to Have Huge Impact on Heavy Appliances Sector: Godrej
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Takes Aim at Zoom With Messenger Rooms Launch
  2. Mi 10 Youth Edition Surfaces on TENAA, Geekbench Days Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Scientists Discover Interstellar Asteroids Hiding in Our Solar System
  4. Jio-Facebook Deal Portends a Bruising Time for Paytm
  5. Mi Pay Gets Gold Trading Option, Can Deliver Physical 24-Karat Gold At Your Doorstep
  6. Amazon Used Third-Party Seller Data to Develop Competing Private-Label Products: Report
  7. Huawei Y8s Render Surfaces Online, Suggests 48-Megapixel Main Camera and Wide Notch
  8. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Model Discontinued in India After iPhone SE (2020) Launch
  9. Android 11 Developer Preview 3 Released, Brings Wireless Debugging, New Security Protocol, and More
  10. Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Might Arrive in 2021, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) in 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com