Facebook Messenger Rooms Large Video Calls Can Now Be Broadcast on Any Profile, Page, Group

The move bolsters Facebook's efforts to grab a share of the coronavirus-driven boom in demand for video conferencing services.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 July 2020 11:43 IST
Facebook with this feature will hope to give tough competition to Google Meet

Highlights
  • The feature is available in limited countries
  • It will expand to countries where Messenger Rooms is currently available
  • Facebook Live broadcasts from Facebook pages doubled in June

Facebook said on Thursday it was rolling out a feature that would allow users to broadcast live a video call with up to 50 people.

Users can invite people to join "Messenger Rooms", including those who do not have a Facebook account, for group video calls and then broadcast the room live on any profile, page or group on the platform, the company said.

The move bolsters Facebook's efforts to grab a share of the coronavirus-driven boom in demand for video conferencing services, which has turned Zoom Video Communications into a household name.

Other technology companies have rolled out similar features to attract users, with Alphabet-owned Google allowing users to host free video conferences on Meet.

Facebook said it was rolling out the feature in some countries on its platform and Messenger web starting Thursday and would soon expand to all countries where Messenger Rooms was available.

Live broadcasts from Facebook pages doubled in June compared with a year earlier due to a jump in livestreams since March, when several countries began imposing lockdowns and social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Live broadcast, Messenger Rooms, COVID 19
