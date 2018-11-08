NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Facebook Messenger to Soon Let You Delete a Message Within 10 Minutes of Sending

Facebook Messenger to Soon Let You Delete a Message Within 10 Minutes of Sending

08 November 2018
Facebook Messenger to Soon Let You Delete a Message Within 10 Minutes of Sending

Highlights

  • A Twitter user spotted the feature listed as "coming soon"
  • It was seen in release notes for version 191.0 of Messenger's iOS client
  • No specific date has been announced by the company

Facebook is planning to roll out a new update to Messenger that will allow users to delete sent messages from chat threads within 10 minutes of sending.

A Twitter user spotted the feature listed as "coming soon" in the release notes for version 191.0 of Messenger's iOS client, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

"Coming soon: Remove a message from a chat thread after it's been sent. If you accidentally send the wrong photo, incorrect information or message the wrong thread, you can easily correct it by removing the message within ten minutes of sending it," read the description.

The feature was first discovered and tweeted about by an engineer named Jane Manchun Wong in October while it was being tested.

Amid the data breach and other scandals, the company had been silently deleting messages which were shared through Messenger by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after which the company said that the ability to retract messages would also be made available to all Messenger users, media had reported in April.

However, no specific date has been announced by the company as to by when would the functionality be finally available for users.

Earlier in March, Facebook released the "delete for everyone" feature on WhatsApp that provides the users an hour-long window to remove sent messages from individual as well as group chats.

Further reading: Facebook Messenger, Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Messenger to Soon Let You Delete a Message Within 10 Minutes of Sending
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro Available on Open Sale in India
  2. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
  3. Samsung Details Foldable Smartphone Form Factor With a Prototype
  4. How Apple Is Losing Its Grip on the Indian Market
  5. AMD Zen 2 Architecture Unveiled, 7nm Epyc Server CPUs Announced for 2019
  6. Xiaomi Launches Its Apple AirPods Rivals, Called Mi AirDots Youth Edition
  7. MIUI 10 Update to Roll Out to 21 More Smartphones in Second Wave: Xiaomi
  8. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air With 8th Gen Intel Core i3, Up to 8GB RAM Launched
  9. Qualcomm Must License Technology to Rivals, US Court Rules
  10. How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers
