Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Messenger Kids Service Flaw Gave Access to Unauthorised Users

Facebook Messenger Kids Service Flaw Gave Access to Unauthorised Users

The flaw "allowed users to sidestep that protection through the group chat system, thereby letting children to enter group chats with unapproved strangers".

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 12:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Messenger Kids Service Flaw Gave Access to Unauthorised Users

Facebook has admitted a design flaw in its Messenger Kids Service that exposed thousands of children on group chats with unauthorised users.

According to a report in The Verge on Tuesday, the design flaw "allowed users to sidestep that protection through the group chat system, thereby letting children to enter group chats with unapproved strangers".

The social networking platform introduced Messenger Kids in 2017 and is aimed at kids under 13 years of age. Despite call for withdrawal by experts, Facebook said a "technical error" was behind the problem in group chat. Facebook sent notification to parents, saying it has disabled the group chats in cases where the flaw was detected.

"We recently notified some parents of Messenger Kids account users about a technical error that we detected affecting a small number of group chats," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"We turned off the affected chats and provided parents with additional resources on Messenger Kids and online safety," the company added.

Messenger Kids is a video chat and messaging app designed for kids to communicate with family and close friends that parents or caregivers approve.

Parents set up and manage their child's Messenger Kids account through their own Facebook account.

It is unclear how long the bug was present in the app's group chat feature.

Last year, more than 100 child health experts wrote an open letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to discontinue the Messenger Kids app.

"At a time when there is mounting concern about how social media use affects the well being of adolescents, it is particularly irresponsible to encourage children as young as pre-schoolers to start using a Facebook product," the authors wrote.

Facing the flak from lawmakers and experts, Facebook in February this year decided not to build a new app called "LOL" to let children share and post humorous meme content. Instead, the social media giant said it would focus more on its Messenger Kids service.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Messenger Kids
Asus ZenFone Max M2 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
NASA Seeks Ideas From US Firms on Future Lunar Lander
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Messenger Kids Service Flaw Gave Access to Unauthorised Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  2. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  4. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  5. Apple in Advanced Talks to Buy Intel's Smartphone-Modem Chip Unit: Report
  6. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  7. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  8. Asus ROG Phone 2 With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC Unveiled
  9. Apple Releases iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS Updates: Here's What's New
  10. Redmi K20 Update Brings June Android Security Patch, Other Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook's Libra Currency Spawns Wave of Fakes, Including on Facebook Itself
  2. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Finds First Cast Member in Markella Kavenagh: Report
  3. iOS 12.4, watchOS 5.3, macOS 10.14.6, and tvOS 12.4 - See What's New and How to Install
  4. Boult Audio Vibe ‘Truly Wireless’ Speakers Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,699
  5. Microsoft to Pay $26 Million to Settle Probe Into Hungarian Kickback Scheme
  6. NASA Seeks Ideas From US Firms on Future Lunar Lander
  7. Facebook Messenger Kids Service Flaw Gave Access to Unauthorised Users
  8. Asus ZenFone Max M2 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  9. Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI, a Startup Co-Founded by Elon Musk
  10. Marvel’s Phase 4 Its Shortest, No Avengers Movie Because It’s About “Beginnings”, Says Kevin Feige
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.