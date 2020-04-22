Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Brings Messenger Kids to India, Adds New Features for Young Users

Facebook Brings Messenger Kids to India, Adds New Features for Young Users

Messenger Kids app by Facebook is now available in 75 new countries globally.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 April 2020 15:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Brings Messenger Kids to India, Adds New Features for Young Users

Messenger Kids was launched by Facebook in the US in late 2017

Highlights
  • Messenger Kids initially expanded to markets apart from the US in 2018
  • Facebook has brought a feature to let teachers add kids to a group
  • Messenger Kids has also made it easier for kids to connect with friends

Messenger Kids by Facebook has debuted in India. Designed specifically for kids under 13, the messaging app was originally launched in the US back in December 2017. The social media giant on Wednesday announced the expansion of its Messenger Kids app to over 70 countries worldwide with an aim to expand its reach amongst young users. Apart from India, the expansion is applicable to Australia, Brazil, Colombia, and Indonesia among others. Messenger Kids has also received additional parental controls as well as the ability to let kids connect with groups.

Facebook already has a strong base in India, with its WhatsApp reaching over 400 million users. However, the Menlo Park, California-headquartered company is set to expand its reach by bringing the Messenger Kids app to the country. The new move also incidentally comes just after the company announced its deal with Reliance Industries to invest a total of Rs. 43,574 crores into Jio Platforms.

Messenger Kids was launched in the US in 2017, though Facebook expanded its presence to other markets in 2018 — initially with Canada and Peru and later added Mexico and Thailand. The latest announcement, however, has brought the app to a total of 75 new countries.

In addition to the expansion, Messenger Kids has also been updated with new features over those that were last announced in February this year. One of the major changes on the app is the addition of Supervised Friending that enables parents to choose to allow their kids to accept, reject, add, or remove contacts — all while maintaining the ability to override any new contact approvals from the Parent Dashboard. The new feature is initially rolling out in the US, though it will gradually reach other markets.

messenger kids supervised friending image Facebook Messenger Kids Messenger Kids Facebook

Messenger Kids has added a Supervised Friending feature

Facebook has also provided the option to allow kids to be added to a group from their teachers and coaches. Of course, parents need to approve adults to connect their child to a group on the Messenger Kids app. The addition is quite useful in current times as kids are staying at home and are mainly studying through virtual classes. So they can be a part of a group where their teachers can connect and provide learning materials.

Parents will also be notified when new contacts are added for their child and can manage the list of contacts and approved adults directly from the Parent Dashboard. It is also worth pointing out that once joined a group, young users will be able to chat with each other individually — alongside interacting with the adults moderating the group. There is also an option to let kids leave any groups by their choice.

Additionally, the Messenger Kids app has provided the option to let kids easily find and connect with their friends. This sounds similar to the general Facebook Messenger app and the Facebook site and is an expansion to the connection requests feature that was provided last year. The company said that parents had the option to make their kid's name and profile photo visible to friends of their kid's contacts and their parents, kids of the parent's Facebook friends, kids of people parents invite to download the Messenger Kids app. Furthermore, the feature is initially limited to the US, Canada, and Latin America, though it will reach other markets in the coming weeks.

messenger kids friends image Facebook Messenger Kids Messenger Kids Facebook

Messenger Kids makes it easier for kids to add friends on the platform

 

Facebook has provided various controls to parents to limit their child's access on Messenger Kids. However, the dedicated app through its core design and philosophy encourages kids to enter the world of social networks that could impact their lives just like adults are being affected by social media. Also, it gives the company a way to expand its user base and get new datasets that would help improve its overall algorithms.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook Messenger Kids, Messenger Kids, Facebook
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
23-Inch iMac, 11-Inch iPad Air to Launch in 2020, 5G iPad Pro Delayed to 2021: Report
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Facebook Brings Messenger Kids to India, Adds New Features for Young Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Plans Wristband Patient Surveillance as Lockdown Eases
  2. UK Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  3. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  4. Reliance’s JioMart to Be Backed By WhatsApp
  5. Oyo Said to Cut Pay of All Employees in India
  6. Motorola Edge+ Price, Specifications Leaked Hours Before Launch
  7. Realme to Launch New 5G Phone Soon, Will Announce Launch Date on April 23
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  9. Vodafone Idea Now Provides Double Data Offer With Only 2 Recharge Options
  10. Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Band Receiving New Update With New Find My Phone Feature, Weather Data, More
  2. Government Plans Wristband Patient Surveillance as Lockdown Eases
  3. Realme to Launch New 5G Phone Soon, Will Announce Launch Date on April 23
  4. Netgear Launches New Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Router Systems in India With Coverage Up to 200 Square Metres
  5. Nokia 2.3 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With March 2020 Security Patch in India
  6. Xbox Series X May Launch in India Around the Same Time as Its Global Release
  7. Huawei Watch GT 2 Receiving New Update in India With SpO2 Monitor, Improved System Stability
  8. China Mobile, Huawei Bring 5G Connectivity to Mount Everest
  9. UK Announces COVID-9 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  10. Germany Approves First Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com